Man arrested in North Carolina for shooting at Atlanta's Bethel Towers

The Brief Dominique Tillman Brown was arrested in North Carolina and will be extradited to Atlanta. One victim died and another was seriously injured after gunfire inside Bethel Towers. Police believe both men were involved in an exchange of gunfire during the incident.



Atlanta police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Sweet Auburn apartment building last month.

What we know:

Authorities confirmed that Dominique Tillman Brown, 32, was taken into custody Thursday in Smithfield, North Carolina after investigators issued multiple BOLO alerts to agencies across the state.

Detectives say Brown is linked to the Nov. 5 shooting at Bethel Towers on Auburn Avenue that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Officers responding just after midnight found a 39-year-old male shot multiple times in a hallway. He later died at the hospital.

While police were at the emergency room, a second victim arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. That individual remains hospitalized but is reported to be stable.

Investigators believe an exchange of gunfire took place inside the apartment complex but have not released a motive.

What's next:

Brown will be extradited to Atlanta, where multiple charges are pending. The case remains active as police continue reviewing witness statements and evidence collected from the scene.