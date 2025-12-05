Big toy drop happening Saturday with FOX 5 Atlanta for Toys for Tots

The Brief Big toy drop takes place Saturday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Publix on Sandy Plains Road Donations needed for children ages 0–2 and 11–16; must be new and unwrapped Volunteers still needed to help process and sort gifts through Dec. 14



With holiday shopping underway, Toys for Tots organizers are encouraging families to donate new, unwrapped gifts to help children across metro Atlanta this Christmas season.

What we know:

FOX 5 Atlanta was live Friday morning at the Publix in Highland Plaza on Sandy Plains Road, where volunteers are preparing for Saturday’s "Big Toy Drop" event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Marines, FOX 5 Atlanta and volunteers will collect donations at the Marietta Publix. The Marine Corps has been involved in the effort since 1947, helping deliver gifts to families who otherwise may not have presents on Christmas morning. Organizers say they especially need toys for children ages 0–2 and those 11–16.

The campaign runs through Dec. 14, and Publix stores have made donating simple by stocking suggested toys directly beside collection boxes. Volunteers also say help is needed at the warehouse near the farmers market in Clayton County, where toys will be sorted and prepared for distribution.