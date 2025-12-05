SEC Championship: Alabama-Georgia rematch returns to Atlanta | What you need to know

article

The Brief Alabama has beaten Georgia in all four previous SEC Championship meetings, adding pressure to Saturday’s rematch. Rain chances of 20 to 30 percent and below-average temperatures expected in Atlanta through SEC Championship weekend. Mercedes-Benz Stadium and APD warn fans to expect heavy crowds, strict clear-bag rules, and potential counterfeit tickets and parking scams.



Mercedes-Benz Stadium is prepared to host the Southeast Conference Championship game for the ninth year. This marks the fifth time Georgia and Alabama will meet on the gridiron to battle for supremacy in the SEC, with both teams making an appearance about a dozen times each. Tens of thousands of fans are expected in downtown Atlanta this weekend.

Georgia vs. Alabama

The backstory:

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) will battle the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) in a high-stakes matchup on Saturday afternoon to determine not only the top team in the SEC, but also to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Georgia enters with playoff positioning at risk after an 11-1 season, while Alabama is trying to avoid a third loss that would threaten its postseason hopes. The Bulldogs are still chasing a milestone that has eluded Kirby Smart’s senior class, a win over Alabama, as they sit at 1-7 against the Crimson Tide under his tenure, including a home loss earlier this season.

Both teams say they expect a physical, motivated matchup, with Nick Saban calling it a "hard-fought contest" and Georgia players describing the chance to replay a loss as added "motivation." Georgia will be without injured center Drew Bobo, while Alabama is expected to miss defensive end LT Overton and possibly running back Jam Miller.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected downtown throughout the weekend for the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare, pep rallies, interactive experiences, and a championship-day concert featuring Ludacris.

SEE ALSO: Georgia seeks payback against Alabama for SEC title

SEC Championship history

Timeline:

Georgia and Alabama remain the two most frequent participants in the SEC Championship Game, underscoring the stakes of Saturday’s matchup. Alabama has appeared in the title game roughly 14 times, the most in conference history. Georgia is close behind with about 11 appearances, placing the Bulldogs among the SEC’s top programs alongside Alabama and historically Florida.

The teams have met only five times in the conference championship, despite their consistent presence near the top of the league. Those matchups came in 2012, 2018, 2021, 2023 and now 2025. Alabama won each of the previous SEC Championship meetings, a trend Georgia has been trying to reverse through multiple coaching eras.

In every previous SEC title-game meeting, Alabama has emerged victorious, adding extra pressure and motivation for Georgia heading into the rematch:

🏈 2012 — Alabama 32, Georgia 28

The first ever SEC Championship meeting between Georgia and Alabama — and it was a thriller. Alabama held off Georgia 32–28 to claim the title.

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, giving the Crimson Tide the lead they would not relinquish.

🏈 2018 — Alabama 35, Georgia 28

In their second SEC title-game meeting, Alabama overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to beat Georgia 35–28.

The comeback cemented Alabama’s dominance in SEC Championship rematches against Georgia.

🏈 2021 — Alabama 41, Georgia 24

In their second SEC title-game meeting, Alabama overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to beat Georgia 35–28.

The comeback cemented Alabama’s dominance in SEC Championship rematches against Georgia.

🏈 2021 — Alabama 41, Georgia 24

With Georgia entering the game ranked No. 1 and undefeated, Alabama dealt them a blow: a 41–24 win in the SEC Championship.

Alabama dominated the middle quarters and pulled away — part of their long stretch of control over this rivalry in title games.

🏈 2023 — Alabama 27, Georgia 24

The most recent SEC Championship showdown between the two ended in a tight 27–24 win for Alabama in Atlanta.

The upset halted a 29-game win streak for Georgia and handed the Crimson Tide their 30th SEC Championship overall.

Both programs enter this year’s game with long postseason histories and national implications on the line, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has shaped much of the modern SEC title landscape.

RELATED: Georgia to face Alabama in SEC Championship

If UGA loses the SEC Championship, what happens?

The other side:

If Georgia loses Saturday, the Bulldogs would likely fall out of consideration for the College Football Playoff. A second loss would remove Georgia from the top-seed discussion and open the door for undefeated or one-loss champions from the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC or Pac-12 to claim the four available postseason spots.

A Georgia defeat would also strengthen Alabama’s position, since the selection committee has historically favored conference champions. Depending on results elsewhere, an Alabama win could elevate the Crimson Tide into Playoff contention. Georgia, without the SEC title and carrying two losses, would be expected to land in a New Year’s Six bowl rather than a semifinal.

In effect, a loss would almost certainly end Georgia’s Playoff path, while an Alabama victory would keep the Crimson Tide in the national championship conversation.

The College Football Playoff births will be announced on Sunday at noon.

Who is the home team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Local perspective:

Alabama is the designated home team for Saturday’s SEC Championship, even though the game is played at a neutral site in Atlanta. The conference assigns home and away status based on seeding and divisional procedures set by league policy. The designation affects uniform colors, coin-toss protocol and certain operational elements, but it does not influence ticket distribution or fan seating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia will occupy the visiting-team sideline and wear its designated road uniforms, while Alabama will have the home sideline and choice of jersey color. The SEC has used similar procedures for past championship games to maintain consistency regardless of venue.

RELATED: No. 3 Georgia will be looking to end No. 10 Alabama’s rivalry dominance in SEC championship game

SEC Championship kick off time weather forecast

What we know:

The game itself is indoors, but your walk from MARTA, hotels or lots is not. Dress for December Atlanta: it can swing from cold and drizzly to unseasonably warm. Local forecasts through the weekend suggest unsettled, not-perfect weather, so a light rain jacket or poncho is smart.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says Atlanta will stay locked in a damp, cooler-than-normal pattern through early next week, with scattered showers lingering.

A weak area of high pressure is sliding across the Southeast, but forecasters say it is not strong enough to push away a stalled coastal front that continues to send occasional showers toward north Georgia. Rain chances will hold near 20 to 30 percent each day through Monday.

Atlanta has been running below average for about a week. Daytime highs are expected to stay below the typical 59 degrees.

SEE ALSO: Metro Atlanta weekend forecast: Clouds linger as occasional showers move in

What time is the SEC Championship Game?

By the numbers:

The basics:

Matchup: Georgia vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ABC; the winner gets an automatic College Football Playoff bid.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, downtown Atlanta

Tickets to the SEC Championship

Mobile tickets only: All tickets for the SEC Championship are digital. Make sure your phone is charged, app updated, and tickets downloaded or added to your wallet before you get to the gates.

Avoid fakes: The SEC is warning about counterfeit tickets; they recommend using the SEC Ticket Exchange or verified resellers only.

Gate times: Stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. for early-arriving fans. Expect lines to build quickly after 2 p.m.

Which gate: For most fans, any general gate is fine. Premium and club seats can use the North Club Entrance or general gates.

SEC Championship tickets: What you need to bring

Dig deeper:

The SEC and Mercedes-Benz Stadium follow an NFL-style clear-bag policy.

Approved bags:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote up to 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch/purse up to about 4.5" x 6.5"

Necessary medical and infant items, subject to inspection

Expect:

Walk-through or Evolv-style screening and a secondary check for flagged bags.

The same screening standard for SEC FanFare at Georgia World Congress Center.

Prohibited items typically include outside alcohol, weapons, umbrellas with sharp tips, large camera lenses, drones, signs on sticks, noisemakers, and large non-clear bags. Check the current A–Z guide on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium site the morning of the game for any last-minute additions.

How to get to the SEC game

Local perspective:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1 AMB Drive NW in downtown Atlanta.

Taking MARTA:

Rail stop: Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station drops you almost at the doors; Vine City Station is a short walk on the west side.

Why use MARTA: Past advisories for SEC games and other major events call it the safest, easiest way to avoid heavy traffic and expensive parking.

Timing: Plan to arrive downtown at least 90–120 minutes before kickoff to clear security and explore FanFare, even earlier if you’re bringing kids.

Driving and parking:

Pre-book parking: Mercedes-Benz Stadium strongly urges buying parking in advance through its official Mercedes-Benz Stadium strongly urges buying parking in advance through its official parking portal . Day-of parking near the stadium is limited and often pricey.

Beware unofficial lots sellers: Atlanta police and FOX 5 have both highlighted unpermitted lots and fake attendants around big games.

Fake parking tickets: Drivers reported bogus tickets on their windshields near the stadium during last year’s SEC weekend. Check tickets carefully, verify any payment website, and when in doubt, call the number on the city’s official site, not what’s printed on the slip.

Rideshare and taxis:

Rideshare zones: Past big-event guides list a main rideshare pickup/dropoff on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Gate 1; check the current MBS A-Z guide or event page morning-of for the exact SEC layout.

Taxis typically stage along Centennial Olympic Park Drive, near State Farm Arena and the park.

SEC Fanfare and festivities

Big picture view:

Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center:

Location: GWCC Building B, next door to the stadium.

What it is: Interactive games, live entertainment, pep-rally energy, sponsor activations, team gear, and kid-friendly activities. Past FOX 5 coverage has shown families making a full afternoon of it before the game.

Admission: Free in recent years, with fans encouraged to walk over from MARTA to avoid parking costs.

Security: Same walk-through screening rules as the game; clear bags only.

Around downtown

FOX 5’s weekend events listing highlights the SEC Championship as the centerpiece of this weekend’s "Inside Atlanta" sports calendar, with FanFare and downtown festivities tied to the game.

Expect concerts and pep rallies: This year’s preview mentions a Ludacris performance and other fan events around the stadium

Holiday layer: On top of game traffic, there are holiday events all over the city, so build extra time for getting in and out of downtown.

Staying safe in downtown Atlanta this weekend

What we don't know:

Atlanta Police Department plan

The Atanta Police Department has a long-running playbook for SEC weekend: officers on 12-hour shifts, heavy uniformed and undercover presence around MARTA stations, hotels, parking decks and walking routes to the stadium.

They emphasize:

Use MARTA or rideshare if you plan to drink.

Travel in groups, stick to well-lit, crowded routes.

Report suspicious activity, aggressive sellers, or counterfeit merchandise.

APD’s "Clean Car" campaign: Don’t leave bags, laptops, team gear, or shopping in plain sight in your vehicle; break-ins spike when big crowds come downtown.

What's inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

What's next:

Fan-friendly pricing and cashless operations

MBS is fully cashless; you’ll need a card or mobile pay for concessions and merchandise.

One of the stadium’s calling cards is low-priced "fan-friendly" concessions (hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, etc.).

Alcohol

As of 2024, alcohol is sold to the general public at the SEC Championship game, not just suite and club holders. Have your ID ready; cut-off times and limits follow typical NFL-style rules.

Amenities

Wi-Fi and cell coverage are strong; the building has a 5G network and was designed as a high-tech venue.

Halo board: The 360-degree video board makes nosebleed seats much better than average.

SEC Championship weekend checklist

What you can do:

Here's a helpful checklist of things to bring and know before you go:

Charge your phone and download your ticket

Pack a clear bag within approved limits

Bring ID and mobile or card payment

Top up your MARTA Breeze card

Pre-purchase parking if driving

Save your parking confirmation

Allow extra time for FanFare and pep-rallies

Avoid unofficial sellers and unmarked parking lots