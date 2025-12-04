Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Dec. 5-7, 2025
ATLANTA - Here are some of the top holiday events, concerts, markets and family activities happening in and around Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend. From festive screenings and parades to live music, art shows and seasonal celebrations, there’s something for everyone as the city gets into the spirit of the season.
HOLIDAYS
Inside Atlanta
Holiday Screening: ‘The Polar Express’ at SCADshow
Dec. 5
SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta
Enjoy a free community screening of the beloved holiday classic "The Polar Express." Bring friends or family for a festive movie night in Midtown.
Miracle on Peachtree
Dec. 5–13
3035 Peachtree Road, Buckhead
Buckhead transforms into a Christmas wonderland with sparkling lights, festive pop-ups and a family-friendly tree lighting. Activities run throughout the week.
Christmas Together: Amy Grant, CeCe Winans & Michael W. Smith
Dec. 6
Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
Celebrate the season with three Gospel Music Hall of Fame legends as they bring their Christmas Together tour to the Fox Theatre.
Indie Craft Experience – Holiday Shopping Spectacular
Dec. 6–7
Yaraab Shrine Center, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta
This 20th-anniversary artist and vintage market includes 100 vendors, make-and-take stations, selfie spots, local food and Santa.
Winter Fest at the Atlanta History Center
Dec. 7
Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
Enjoy holiday crafts, storytelling, historic traditions, ornament making and fruit sugaring. Explore decorated homes, Goizueta Gardens and shop seasonal gifts in the Holiday Shop.
RELATED CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY LISTS
- Christmas light displays in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
- Christmas & holiday shopping in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
- Holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
- Christmas & holiday festivities in metro Atlanta | 2025
- North Georgia town tree lightings, Christmas parades | 2025
- Holiday ice skating in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
Outside Atlanta
Polar Express Night at The Avenue West Cobb
Dec. 5
Barnes & Noble at The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Hwy., Marietta
Families can enjoy a reading of The Polar Express, themed activities and hot chocolate.
Holiday Spirit at Oakland
Dec. 5–6
Historic Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta
A free two-day festival with a tree lighting, holiday market, live music, guided tours, Santa photos and more.
49th Annual College Park Christmas Parade
Dec. 6
3631 Main Street, College Park
A festive parade with marching bands, floats, dancers and Santa. Parade begins at 9:30 a.m.
Holiday Screen on the Green at The Mill
Fridays in December
The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Pkwy., Canton
Featuring school choirs and classic holiday movies under the stars. Films include Home Alone, The Grinch and Elf.
Home By Dark Christmas Concert
Dec. 5
Gas South Theater, Duluth
A holiday concert of storytelling, original songwriting and world-class musicianship featuring Danny Mitchell, Babbie Mason, Chaz Mason and Cheryl Rogers.
Glimmer & Glee: A Holly Days Flight
Dec. 7
Depot Park, Downtown Kennesaw
A festive drone show with holiday designs. Pre-show performances begin at 6 p.m.; drone show at 7:30 p.m.
Flourish: Holiday Plant & Artisan Market
Dec. 7
Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE – Norcross
A curated indoor market with plant vendors, artisans, giveaways, VIP shopping and hands-on holiday activities.
Holiday Benefit Concert at Avon Theater
Dec. 7
Avon Theater, Avondale Estates
A musical event benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank, featuring Teresa Lynne, Craig Shaw, Trey Wright and others.
Holiday Oddities Market at The Masquerade
Dec. 7, 1 p.m.
The Masquerade – Heaven
Browse unusual and holiday-themed oddities curated by The Masquerade and The Oddities Museum.
Georgia Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops!
Dec. 7
Marietta Performing Arts Center
A festive symphony tradition with sing-alongs and holiday favorites.
Winter Artist Markets at Avondale Arts Center
Sundays in December
Avondale Arts Center, Avondale Estates
A seasonal pop-up featuring handmade goods, jewelry, prints and more. Bonus market: Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Inside Atlanta
Lady A: This Winter's Night Tour
Dec. 5
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Lady A brings its holiday tour and signature harmonies to Atlanta.
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus: 45th Annual Holiday Show
Dec. 5
The Cathedral of St. Philip
A longstanding Atlanta holiday tradition featuring global Christmas favorites.
Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
Variety Playhouse
A high-energy tribute to the music of Fleetwood Mac.
Love Hurts: The Story of Gram Parsons & Emmylou Harris
Dec. 5
Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
A musical tribute featuring Reverend Hylton, Mike Killeen Band, Story Ghost and more.
Chris Lake at Coca-Cola Roxy
Dec. 5
Coca-Cola Roxy
An all-ages EDM performance by producer Chris Lake.
Spelman College and Morehouse College 99th Annual Christmas Carol Concert
Dec. 7
Morehouse College, MLK Jr. International Chapel
A celebrated campus tradition of choral holiday music.
Pallbearer at The Masquerade
Dec. 7
Purgatory at The Masquerade
Metal band Pallbearer performs with special guest Knoll.
Gunna: Wun World Tour
Dec. 7
State Farm Arena
The rapper performs a hometown show benefiting his nonprofit, Gunna’s Great Giveaway.
OK Go – And the Adjacent Possible Tour
Dec. 7
The Eastern
OK Go brings its inventive, art-driven show to the BeltLine-adjacent venue.
Outside Atlanta
Hello, My Name Is
Dec. 6
Roaring Social Decatur
A high-energy rock and dance show.
Departure: The Journey Tribute Band
Dec. 5, 9:30 p.m.
MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
A two-hour performance recreating the look and sound of Journey.
The Hot Toddies with Michelle Malone – Christmas Classics
Dec. 7
The Hunt House, Marietta
Jazz- and blues-infused renditions of holiday classics.
COMEDY / THEATER
Inside Atlanta
Gary Gulman at Buckhead Theatre
Dec. 6
Buckhead Theatre
A sharp, highly regarded stand-up performance.
Muppets Christmas Drag Brunch
Dec. 6
City Winery Atlanta
A festive drag brunch inspired by classic Muppets characters.
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ at Center for Puppetry Arts
Through Dec. 28
Center for Puppetry Arts
The beloved holiday story presented in puppet form.
Atlanta Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 6
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
A technically advanced, visually stunning version of the holiday ballet.
‘A Christmas Carol’ at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse
Through Dec. 23
Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse
A classic retelling of Dickens’ holiday tale.
Broadway on Bankhead presents ‘The Return of the Grinch’
Nov. 23–Dec. 21
1986 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta
A youth-cast holiday reimagining of the Grinch story.
‘Madeline’s Christmas’ at Horizon Theatre
Through Dec. 31
Horizon Theatre
A charming musical adventure featuring Madeline and her classmates.
ART
Inside Atlanta
Broken Promises: New Reconstruction-era Exhibition
Opens Dec. 5
National Center for Civil and Human Rights
A permanent exhibition exploring Reconstruction, racial progress, backlash and remembrance.
Outside Atlanta
Works in Clay Holiday Show & Sale
Dec. 4–13
Art Center West, Roswell
Featuring handmade ceramics from 50+ artists and a free opening reception.
OTHER
Inside Atlanta
‘The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. PLAY!’ at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
Through Jan. 4, 2026
Children’s Museum of Atlanta
A hands-on exhibit inspired by the Questioneers book series.
Move4Moms Launch + Sunday Funday Brunch & Dance-a-Thon
Dec. 7
Bishop 433, Atlanta
A high-energy community celebration supporting mothers through the Move4Moms initiative.
Museum of Illusions: Immersive Experience
Ongoing
269 19th Street NW, Atlanta
An interactive experience filled with optical illusions and sensory challenges.
Together We Rise: World AIDS Day 2025
Dec. 6
523 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta
An evening of remembrance, resilience and community, including a cocktail hour and commemorative program.
Monthly Drum & Dance Circle at Lake Claire Community Land Trust
Dec. 6
280 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta
Atlanta’s longest-running drum circle welcomes drummers, dancers, singers and flow artists.
SPORTS
Inside Atlanta
SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Dec. 7, 4 p.m.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Georgia faces Alabama; FanFare and downtown festivities accompany the matchup.
COMING UP
Chevrolet Holiday Magic
Dec. 9
The Promenade at Piedmont Park
A 1,000-drone light show with s’mores, cocoa, cookies and face painting. Registration is now closed, but the show will be viewable within a 3-mile radius of the park.
Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Tour
Dec. 10–13
Multiple metro Atlanta locations
The 28th-anniversary caravan brings photo ops, holiday cheer and festive activities.
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite – Winter Is Coming
Dec. 10
Gateway Center Arena, College Park
Featuring Chris Jericho, Sting, Darby Allin, Copeland (Edge) and Christian.
Pluto TV ‘Holidays Are Brutal’ Pop-Up Rage Room
Dec. 11
Total Rage ATL, Powder Springs
A free holiday-themed rage room celebrating Pluto TV’s action movie collection.
Five Eight Holiday Show with The Ladies Of… Featuring James Hall
Dec. 12
Smith’s Olde Bar, Atlanta
Athens punk legends Five Eight headline a high-energy holiday show.
Robert Earl Keen's "The Greatest Christmas on Earth"
Dec. 14
The Eastern
A festive holiday performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen.
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, please send in the a format similar to the above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.