Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Dec. 5-7, 2025

Here are some of the top holiday events, concerts, markets and family activities happening in and around Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend. From festive screenings and parades to live music, art shows and seasonal celebrations, there’s something for everyone as the city gets into the spirit of the season.

HOLIDAYS

Inside Atlanta

Holiday Screening: ‘The Polar Express’ at SCADshow

Dec. 5

SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta

Enjoy a free community screening of the beloved holiday classic "The Polar Express." Bring friends or family for a festive movie night in Midtown.

Miracle on Peachtree

Dec. 5–13

3035 Peachtree Road, Buckhead

Buckhead transforms into a Christmas wonderland with sparkling lights, festive pop-ups and a family-friendly tree lighting. Activities run throughout the week.

Christmas Together: Amy Grant, CeCe Winans & Michael W. Smith

Dec. 6

Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Celebrate the season with three Gospel Music Hall of Fame legends as they bring their Christmas Together tour to the Fox Theatre.

Indie Craft Experience – Holiday Shopping Spectacular

Dec. 6–7

Yaraab Shrine Center, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta

This 20th-anniversary artist and vintage market includes 100 vendors, make-and-take stations, selfie spots, local food and Santa.

Winter Fest at the Atlanta History Center

Dec. 7

Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

Enjoy holiday crafts, storytelling, historic traditions, ornament making and fruit sugaring. Explore decorated homes, Goizueta Gardens and shop seasonal gifts in the Holiday Shop.

Outside Atlanta

Polar Express Night at The Avenue West Cobb

Dec. 5

Barnes & Noble at The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Hwy., Marietta

Families can enjoy a reading of The Polar Express, themed activities and hot chocolate.

Holiday Spirit at Oakland

Dec. 5–6

Historic Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta

A free two-day festival with a tree lighting, holiday market, live music, guided tours, Santa photos and more.

49th Annual College Park Christmas Parade

Dec. 6

3631 Main Street, College Park

A festive parade with marching bands, floats, dancers and Santa. Parade begins at 9:30 a.m.

Holiday Screen on the Green at The Mill

Fridays in December

The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Pkwy., Canton

Featuring school choirs and classic holiday movies under the stars. Films include Home Alone, The Grinch and Elf.

Home By Dark Christmas Concert

Dec. 5

Gas South Theater, Duluth

A holiday concert of storytelling, original songwriting and world-class musicianship featuring Danny Mitchell, Babbie Mason, Chaz Mason and Cheryl Rogers.

Glimmer & Glee: A Holly Days Flight

Dec. 7

Depot Park, Downtown Kennesaw

A festive drone show with holiday designs. Pre-show performances begin at 6 p.m.; drone show at 7:30 p.m.

Flourish: Holiday Plant & Artisan Market

Dec. 7

Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE – Norcross

A curated indoor market with plant vendors, artisans, giveaways, VIP shopping and hands-on holiday activities.

Holiday Benefit Concert at Avon Theater

Dec. 7

Avon Theater, Avondale Estates

A musical event benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank, featuring Teresa Lynne, Craig Shaw, Trey Wright and others.

Holiday Oddities Market at The Masquerade

Dec. 7, 1 p.m.

The Masquerade – Heaven

Browse unusual and holiday-themed oddities curated by The Masquerade and The Oddities Museum.

Georgia Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops!

Dec. 7

Marietta Performing Arts Center

A festive symphony tradition with sing-alongs and holiday favorites.

Winter Artist Markets at Avondale Arts Center

Sundays in December

Avondale Arts Center, Avondale Estates

A seasonal pop-up featuring handmade goods, jewelry, prints and more. Bonus market: Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

Lady A: This Winter's Night Tour

Dec. 5

Atlanta Symphony Hall

Lady A brings its holiday tour and signature harmonies to Atlanta.

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus: 45th Annual Holiday Show

Dec. 5

The Cathedral of St. Philip

A longstanding Atlanta holiday tradition featuring global Christmas favorites.

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Dec. 5, 8 p.m.

Variety Playhouse

A high-energy tribute to the music of Fleetwood Mac.

Love Hurts: The Story of Gram Parsons & Emmylou Harris

Dec. 5

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

A musical tribute featuring Reverend Hylton, Mike Killeen Band, Story Ghost and more.

Chris Lake at Coca-Cola Roxy

Dec. 5

Coca-Cola Roxy

An all-ages EDM performance by producer Chris Lake.

Spelman College and Morehouse College 99th Annual Christmas Carol Concert

Dec. 7

Morehouse College, MLK Jr. International Chapel

A celebrated campus tradition of choral holiday music.

Pallbearer at The Masquerade

Dec. 7

Purgatory at The Masquerade

Metal band Pallbearer performs with special guest Knoll.

Gunna: Wun World Tour

Dec. 7

State Farm Arena

The rapper performs a hometown show benefiting his nonprofit, Gunna’s Great Giveaway.

OK Go – And the Adjacent Possible Tour

Dec. 7

The Eastern

OK Go brings its inventive, art-driven show to the BeltLine-adjacent venue.

Outside Atlanta

Hello, My Name Is

Dec. 6

Roaring Social Decatur

A high-energy rock and dance show.

Departure: The Journey Tribute Band

Dec. 5, 9:30 p.m.

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

A two-hour performance recreating the look and sound of Journey.

The Hot Toddies with Michelle Malone – Christmas Classics

Dec. 7

The Hunt House, Marietta

Jazz- and blues-infused renditions of holiday classics.

COMEDY / THEATER

Inside Atlanta

Gary Gulman at Buckhead Theatre

Dec. 6

Buckhead Theatre

A sharp, highly regarded stand-up performance.

Muppets Christmas Drag Brunch

Dec. 6

City Winery Atlanta

A festive drag brunch inspired by classic Muppets characters.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ at Center for Puppetry Arts

Through Dec. 28

Center for Puppetry Arts

The beloved holiday story presented in puppet form.

Atlanta Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 6

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

A technically advanced, visually stunning version of the holiday ballet.

‘A Christmas Carol’ at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Through Dec. 23

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

A classic retelling of Dickens’ holiday tale.

Broadway on Bankhead presents ‘The Return of the Grinch’

Nov. 23–Dec. 21

1986 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta

A youth-cast holiday reimagining of the Grinch story.

‘Madeline’s Christmas’ at Horizon Theatre

Through Dec. 31

Horizon Theatre

A charming musical adventure featuring Madeline and her classmates.

ART

Inside Atlanta

Broken Promises: New Reconstruction-era Exhibition

Opens Dec. 5

National Center for Civil and Human Rights

A permanent exhibition exploring Reconstruction, racial progress, backlash and remembrance.

Outside Atlanta

Works in Clay Holiday Show & Sale

Dec. 4–13

Art Center West, Roswell

Featuring handmade ceramics from 50+ artists and a free opening reception.

OTHER

Inside Atlanta

‘The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. PLAY!’ at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Through Jan. 4, 2026

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

A hands-on exhibit inspired by the Questioneers book series.

Move4Moms Launch + Sunday Funday Brunch & Dance-a-Thon

Dec. 7

Bishop 433, Atlanta

A high-energy community celebration supporting mothers through the Move4Moms initiative.

Museum of Illusions: Immersive Experience

Ongoing

269 19th Street NW, Atlanta

An interactive experience filled with optical illusions and sensory challenges.

Together We Rise: World AIDS Day 2025

Dec. 6

523 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta

An evening of remembrance, resilience and community, including a cocktail hour and commemorative program.

Monthly Drum & Dance Circle at Lake Claire Community Land Trust

Dec. 6

280 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta

Atlanta’s longest-running drum circle welcomes drummers, dancers, singers and flow artists.

SPORTS

Inside Atlanta

SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Dec. 7, 4 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia faces Alabama; FanFare and downtown festivities accompany the matchup.

COMING UP

Chevrolet Holiday Magic

Dec. 9

The Promenade at Piedmont Park

A 1,000-drone light show with s’mores, cocoa, cookies and face painting. Registration is now closed, but the show will be viewable within a 3-mile radius of the park.

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Tour

Dec. 10–13

Multiple metro Atlanta locations

The 28th-anniversary caravan brings photo ops, holiday cheer and festive activities.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite – Winter Is Coming

Dec. 10

Gateway Center Arena, College Park

Featuring Chris Jericho, Sting, Darby Allin, Copeland (Edge) and Christian.

Pluto TV ‘Holidays Are Brutal’ Pop-Up Rage Room

Dec. 11

Total Rage ATL, Powder Springs

A free holiday-themed rage room celebrating Pluto TV’s action movie collection.

Five Eight Holiday Show with The Ladies Of… Featuring James Hall

Dec. 12

Smith’s Olde Bar, Atlanta

Athens punk legends Five Eight headline a high-energy holiday show.

Robert Earl Keen's "The Greatest Christmas on Earth"

Dec. 14

The Eastern

A festive holiday performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen.

