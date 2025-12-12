SMU law professor still missing; family hires private search team

The Brief The official search has been suspended for Charles Hosch, a 67-year-old SMU law professor who disappeared while hiking in Georgia three weeks ago. Hosch's family has not given up hope and has now hired private search and rescue professionals to continue the efforts. The new team is using local expertise and testing new drone technology to focus the search along the vast Appalachian Trail.



Police have ended the official search for a Southern Methodist University law professor who disappeared while hiking in the mountains in Georgia three weeks ago.

However, Charles Hosch’s family has not given up hope. They’ve hired private investigators to find him.

What's new:

The search for 67-year-old Hosch is entering a new phase.

On Nov. 24, officials in Union County suspended their search, although the case remains open and now has new eyes on it.

"Our family would really like to continue still looking for dad. So, what we did was connect with them about two really wonderful search and rescue professionals in the area who have outlined... we had a debrief with them this morning," said Julia Hosch. "They have outlined new search areas for us and highlighted some that were covered the first time but maybe worth another look."

Hosch’s daughter said the two new project managers are locals with extensive expertise conducting search efforts in the area near the vast Appalachian Trail.

The family has also been testing new drone technology that could be useful in this chapter of the search. And they’ve launched bringcharleshome.com to share updates and stories about Hosch.

What they're saying:

"Every time I look at a map, it is just a little bit intimidating by the size of the search area. And so, I continue to be grateful for the people who are such experts in this that are helping us make the world that we’re searching just a little bit smaller and a little bit more manageable in pieces. So, we’re continuing to do this step by step, literally and figuratively as we continue," Julia Hosch said.

She extended her gratitude to people across the country who have said they are praying for her father’s discovery.

"It is impossible not to be hopeful with this many people working to find dad," she said.

The backstory:

Hosch, a beloved SMU adjunct law professor, husband, and father, has been missing since Veterans Day.

He was last seen near the Byron Hebert Reece Trail descending Blood Mountain, an area his daughter said he is very familiar with.

Family members knew something was wrong after Hosch failed to answer his wife’s phone calls. Search and rescue efforts began almost immediately, but there’s been no sign of him.