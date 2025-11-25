Expand / Collapse search

Missing: Non-verbal teen missing in Baldwin County, search underway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 25, 2025 7:47am EST
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Courtesy of Baldwin County Fire Rescue

The Brief

    • 15-year-old non-verbal autistic boy missing near Torrance Road
    • Massive overnight search using drones, helicopter, K9 units, and ATVs
    • Public asked to call 911 or sheriff’s office with any possible sightings

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple agencies searched through the night for a missing 15-year-old autistic teen who disappeared Monday in the Torrance Road area in Baldwin County.

What we know:

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Epps, a non-verbal autistic teen, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and gray shorts. He is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Search teams have deployed every available resource, including K9 units, thermal drones, a FLIR-equipped helicopter, ATVs, UTVs, and grid-search crews combing wooded areas. Officials say crews will continue searching overnight.

Agencies involved: Baldwin County Fire, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Milledgeville Police, Atrium EMS, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia DNR, Wilkinson County Fire, and Baldwin County EMA.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Jeffrey is urged to call 911 or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4891.

The Source

  • Information posted on Facebook by Baldwin County Fire & Rescue and Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. 

Missing PersonsNewsGeorgia