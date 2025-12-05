APS, Atlanta Police looking for student who left school before dismissal

article

A search is underway for a David T. Howard Middle School student who left campus shortly before dismissal Friday and has not been seen since, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

What we know:

APS officials say the student, identified as Chase Hightower, walked away from campus without permission and has not contacted his parents or the school. Administrators, APS Police and Atlanta Police officers have been actively searching the surrounding area.

In a message to the media, APS spokesperson Seth Coleman urged anyone who sees the student to call APS Police:

"Shortly before dismissal today at David T. Howard Middle School, a student, Chase Hightower, left campus without permission. He has not contacted his parents nor the school. Currently school administrators, Atlanta Public Schools Police and Atlanta Police are searching for him. His photo is attached to this message. If you see him, please contact Atlanta Public Schools Police at 404-802-2000."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said where the student was last seen after leaving campus or whether surveillance video captured his direction of travel.

It is unclear what Chase Hightower was wearing when he walked away or if anyone saw him leave.

Officials have not released information about his age, a possible destination, or any medical or safety concerns.

Police have also not said how long the search has been underway or whether additional resources, such as K9 units or aviation, have been requested.

What you can do:

If you see him, call APS Police at 404-802-2000 or 911.