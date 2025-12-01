Woodstock police search for missing 15-year-old boy
article
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The Woodstock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday evening.
What we know:
Police say Ethan Boxer was last observed around 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 29 at a friend’s house on McAffee Street in Woodstock. He was wearing an Atlanta Falcons T-shirt and dark shorts at the time he disappeared.
Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of his disappearance but are urging anyone with information to call 911 immediately.