Woodstock police search for missing 15-year-old boy

The Brief • Woodstock police searching for missing 15-year-old Ethan Boxer.

• Teen last seen Saturday night on McAffee Street wearing Falcons T-shirt.

• Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Woodstock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday evening.

What we know:

Police say Ethan Boxer was last observed around 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 29 at a friend’s house on McAffee Street in Woodstock. He was wearing an Atlanta Falcons T-shirt and dark shorts at the time he disappeared.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of his disappearance but are urging anyone with information to call 911 immediately.