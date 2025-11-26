Massive search underway for 15-year-old in Baldwin County

The Brief Massive multi-agency search underway for missing 15-year-old autistic teen Volunteers, drones and helicopters deployed across Baldwin County Authorities urge public to call 911 immediately if Jeffrey is spotted



A major search operation is underway in Baldwin County for a missing 15-year-old boy with autism who is nonverbal and may be unable to communicate with rescuers, authorities said Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Missing: Non-verbal teen missing in Baldwin County, search underway

What we know:

The teen, identified as Jeffrey Epps, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and gray shorts. Local, regional and state agencies launched an overnight search effort that expanded at daybreak, with a staging area set up for volunteers and first responders.

Fire officials say the response has been overwhelming, with volunteers lining up to receive map sections to search on foot. Drones, helicopters and ground units from multiple agencies — including the Georgia State Patrol — are covering large areas of the county in hopes of locating the teen.

Residents in the area are being urged to call 911 immediately if they spot Jeffrey. Because he is nonverbal, authorities warn he may run if approached and should only be handled by trained responders to ensure his safety.

Volunteers told FOX 5 they simply want to help bring Jeffrey home safely for the holidays.