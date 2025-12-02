Missing 7-year-old boy found after extensive search in Newton County

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Deputies searched the area around Freeman Way after a 7-year-old boy ran away from his home in The Falls subdivision, prompting an urgent BOLO and countywide response in Newton County on December 2, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Deputies found the 7-year-old boy safe after a search in The Falls subdivision. The search focused on nearby water areas after he disappeared from his home around 1 p.m. Temperatures were expected to drop below freezing overnight, increasing urgency in the search.



A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from his home in The Falls subdivision off Butler Bridge Road in Newton County, prompting a countywide alert, has been found safe.

What we know:

The young boy was reported missing from his home off Freeman Drive, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said he is homeschooled and was last seen at the residence. Around 1 p.m., his guardian called deputies to report he was missing after the 7-year-old stopped answering.

Officials noted that Floyd likes water areas and Christmas lights, which escalated the search as Manning Lake and Freeman Creek are nearby the house. That's where FOX 5 spotted several police cars earlier in the evening.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office reported he had been found safe.

Why you should care:

Temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning are expected to get below freezing. FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley said lows could dip to 29 degrees and with a northwest wind and gusts as high as 15 mph, it could feel even colder.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear where the boy had been for at least 9 hours.

His condition was not immediately known.