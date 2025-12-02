Missing 7-year-old boy found after extensive search in Newton County
Deputies searched the area around Freeman Way after a 7-year-old boy ran away from his home in The Falls subdivision, prompting an urgent BOLO and countywide response in Newton County on December 2, 2025. (FOX 5)
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from his home in The Falls subdivision off Butler Bridge Road in Newton County, prompting a countywide alert, has been found safe.
What we know:
The young boy was reported missing from his home off Freeman Drive, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said he is homeschooled and was last seen at the residence. Around 1 p.m., his guardian called deputies to report he was missing after the 7-year-old stopped answering.
Officials noted that Floyd likes water areas and Christmas lights, which escalated the search as Manning Lake and Freeman Creek are nearby the house. That's where FOX 5 spotted several police cars earlier in the evening.
Just after 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office reported he had been found safe.
Why you should care:
Temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning are expected to get below freezing. FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley said lows could dip to 29 degrees and with a northwest wind and gusts as high as 15 mph, it could feel even colder.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear where the boy had been for at least 9 hours.
His condition was not immediately known.
The Source: The Newton County Sheriff’s Office provided the details for this article. This story has been updated since it was originally published to update that the boy had been found. His name was redacted at that time to offer privacy to the family.