Missing Georgia 2-month-old found safe in Nashville

The Brief A missing 2-month-old from Clayton County was found safe in Nashville. Nashville police took the child’s biological father, Tariq Williams, into custody. Authorities are now working to reunite the baby with his mother. Records show the father was on probation at the time he allegedly took the baby.



A missing 2-month-old from Clayton County has been located safe in Nashville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The GBI said the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department found the baby and took the biological father into custody.

Officials had issued an AMBER Alert for Roman Williams, who was taken around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say he was abducted by Tariq Williams, 25, described as a Black male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Williams is also accused of assaulting the baby's mother before taking the child.

Warrants for Williams have been obtained for kidnapping, false imprisonment, simple battery, theft by taking (motor vehicle), theft by taking, interference with a 911 call, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.

What's next:

With Roman now found safe, officials are working to reunite him with his mother.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5’s Tyler Fingert found court documents showing Tariq was serving five years of probation at the time of the kidnapping.

The documents show the probation was part of a 2022 plea deal stemming from charges related to him breaking into a Wendy’s after hours and stealing money from the cash register.

Williams worked at that Wendy’s at the time of the burglary.