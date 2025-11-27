Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Nov. 28-30, 2025

article

From tree lightings and holiday markets to live music, film marathons and vintage pop-ups, there’s no shortage of ways to kick off the post-Thanksgiving weekend across metro Atlanta.

HOLIDAYS

Inside Atlanta

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Through Jan. 11, 2026

Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

The garden’s signature light show returns for its 15th year with dazzling displays, new music and choreography for "Nature’s Wonders," and glowing tree sculptures from the summer’s "Enchanted Trees" exhibit lining the Flower Walk and Skyline Garden Pond.

Holiday Celebration at Georgia Aquarium

Through Jan. 4, 2026

Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta

Celebrate the season with twinkling lights, festive presentations, daily 10 a.m. tree lightings and select photo ops with Santa and Scuba Claus. Weekend live music and family-friendly activities add to the underwater holiday magic.

Winter House at Callanwolde

Select dates through Dec. 14

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta

Callanwolde’s historic estate transforms for the holidays with festive décor, art workshops, photos with Santa, live performances and a Holiday Artist Market.

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

Nov. 28

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta

Dave Koz and Friends return for the 28th anniversary of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour, featuring fresh takes on classic holiday songs, a Chanukah medley and fan favorites from each artist’s catalog. The show includes longtime collaborator Jonathan Butler, along with special guests Haley Reinhart, Casey Abrams and Kayla Waters.

Piedmont Holiday Market

Nov. 29–30

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

A holiday-themed outdoor market featuring artisan vendors, seasonal gifts, live acoustic music, and a children’s play area.

Battery Atlanta Tree Lighting

Nov. 29

The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta hosts its eighth annual Tree Lighting with live entertainment on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, appearances by Mark Owens and Braves mascot BLOOPER, and Santa’s arrival to light the tree. After the ceremony, families can gather on the Plaza Green for a screening of Rise of the Guardians as part of the Xfinity Movie Series.

Christmas Back Home

Nov. 29

1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

Now in its ninth year, Christmas Back Home returns with a warm, joyful holiday concert celebrating tradition, community and the spirit of the season. The show blends festive music, family-friendly atmosphere and heartfelt performances that bring people together for an evening of Christmas magic.

Kitty Dare’s Holiday Wreath-Making Class

Nov. 30

Kitty Dare, 1029 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

Craft a custom 12-inch holiday wreath using cedar, pine, juniper, fir and festive accents during this hands-on workshop led by local floral expert Amber Schoepp. Guests are welcomed with a pour of bubbly, with additional wines available for purchase, and receive 10% off dinner afterward. Tickets are $95 per person plus tax and gratuity; reservations available via Resy or by calling (404) 228-1566.

Outside Atlanta

Magical Nights of Lights

Nov. 25–Jan. 4, 2026

Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy., Buford

Drive through six miles of sparkling, animated holiday displays at one of the nation’s top Christmas light shows. Twinkling scenes, festive music and family-friendly magic make this a seasonal favorite for all ages. Pricing varies by vehicle size; advance purchase discounts available.

Christmas at The Mill

Nov. 28–29

The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Pkwy, Canton

Celebrate the season with a two-day Christmas festival featuring more than 75 local vendors at an outdoor holiday market, ice skating at Rink on the River, letters to Santa, live SEC football on the big screen and festive holiday bars. Saturday night includes a tree-lighting ceremony with live music, dancing and a visit from Santa.

Winter Underland

Nov. 29

1032 S. Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta

Step into the darker, whimsical side of the holiday season at the second annual Winter Underland. The event features artists and craft makers, theatrical performances, food trucks and charity gift wrapping benefiting SAGE. Guests can enjoy indoor performances, photo ops with the Ice Queen and her Scary Elf, activity tables and plenty of goblin-themed fun.

The Naughty & Spice Market

Nov. 29

The Viking Alchemist Meadery & Mandatory Fun Beer Works, 3080 Jonquil Dr., Smyrna

Kick off the holiday season with a festive mashup of a toy swap, artist market and chili cook-off benefiting Toys for Tots. Browse collectible toys, shop local makers and crafters, and sample creative chili entries — some made with mead or beer from the hosts. Visitors can judge the chili by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for voting tokens.

Dahlonega Christmas Art Market

Nov. 29

Hancock Park, 52 N Park St., Dahlonega

Kick off the holiday season at this festive outdoor art market featuring local artists, handmade crafts, performers and family-friendly holiday cheer. Held just off the historic Dahlonega square, the market showcases all-original artwork and gifts perfect for the season.

Big Band Jazz: The Holiday Music of Frank Sinatra & Friends

Nov. 30, 4 p.m.

MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St, Woodstock

Enjoy an afternoon of classic holiday tunes performed in the iconic style of Frank Sinatra and his contemporaries. This big band jazz show brings timeless seasonal favorites to life on the MadLife stage for a festive Sunday performance.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Inside Atlanta

Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Mile & Dash

Nov. 27, 2025 – 7:30 a.m.

Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Dr., Atlanta

Start your Thanksgiving morning with one of Atlanta’s favorite traditions. Run or walk the Half Marathon, 5K, Mile, or kids’ Dash, then enjoy a festive post-race celebration. Half Marathon: $110–$125; 5K: $50; Mile: $20; Dash (ages 6 and under): free.

Tie 14 Anniversary Release & Black Friday Vintage Market

Nov. 30, 12–6 p.m.

Monday Night Grove, 670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta

Celebrate the release of Tie 14, Monday Night’s annual anniversary beer, at an afternoon vintage market featuring local vendors, specialty beer taps, a live DJ, football on the screens and drink specials. Enjoy post-holiday energy, community spirit and a full day of shopping and sipping at The Grove.

Outside Atlanta

Waffle House Holiday Pop-Up Merch Shop

Nov. 28–Dec. 1, 2025

6600 Bay Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA

Waffle House brings holiday cheer with a special weekend-only pop-up shop featuring 20% off in-store merchandise and, on Nov. 28 only, free waffles for the first 100 visitors from the Waffle House Food Truck. Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. daily during Black Friday weekend.



Planes and Trains Model Railroad Display

Nov. 23–30

Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins AFB

Enjoy an impressive model railroad setup featuring up to nine trains running through detailed miniature landscapes, buildings and scenes. Visit on Nov. 28 or Nov. 30 to see Santa on his sleigh. Open Mon.–Sat. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sun. 1–5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day. Free admission.

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

Black Tiger Sex Machine at Tabernacle Atlanta

Nov. 28

Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta

Catch the Canadian electronic music trio Black Tiger Sex Machine live at one of Atlanta’s most iconic music venues.

Talib Kweli at The Loft

Nov. 28

The Loft at Center Stage, 1374 W Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Hip-hop artist Talib Kweli performs live at The Loft in an all-ages general admission show presented by Rival Entertainment.

Fast Fashion: The Depeche Mode Experience

Nov. 28

Hell at The Masquerade, 2 Kennys Alley SW, Atlanta

Fast Fashion brings a full Depeche Mode tribute show to The Masquerade, joined by Burn: The Cure Experience for a night celebrating two iconic bands. All ages are welcome.

Skanksgiving 2

Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

Boggs Social & Supply, 1310 White St. SW, Atlanta

Everyone’s favorite "SKAliday" returns as Skanksgiving 2 brings a full night of ska and punk energy to Boggs Social & Supply. The lineup features Space Mutiny, Analog Daydream, Close Enough and Bradley Bell for a 21+ show.

Tambor Party Presents: Sacred Underground

Nov. 29

Wish Lounge at Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

An immersive dance-music experience with afro-house rhythms and live percussion in a subterranean club vibe (21+).

Jeffrey Osborne featuring TMF (formerly of Maze)

Nov. 29

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta

R&B legend Jeffrey Osborne takes the stage at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, joined by TMF, formerly of Maze, for a night of smooth soul classics and timeless hits.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York — Live in Concert

Nov. 29–30

Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score live to the film, bringing Kevin McCallister’s New York holiday adventure to life on the big screen. Conducted by Susie Seiter, the concert blends whimsical, heartwarming and adventurous music that elevates the movie’s humor, holiday spirit and fast-paced antics. Performances run Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Outside Atlanta

A Sage Christmas Musical Revue

Nov. 29–Dec. 14

Marietta Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta

Enjoy a festive holiday revue featuring a blend of classic Christmas favorites and modern seasonal hits. Performances run Nov. 29 through Dec. 14; see the website for showtimes.

Davis & The Love

Nov. 29, 9:30 p.m.

Dixie Tavern, 2349 Windy Hill Rd. SE, Marietta

Davis & The Love brings a high-energy night of modern pop, soul and timeless Top 40-inspired sounds to Dixie Tavern. Led by frontman Nate Davis, the group is known for dynamic live performances, crowd-moving originals and a feel-good atmosphere that resonates with true music lovers.

THEATER/COMEDY

Inside Atlanta

The Outsiders: A New Musical

Through Sunday

Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta brings the beloved story of Ponyboy, Johnny and their greaser family to the stage in a dynamic new musical set in 1967 Tulsa. With an original score and themes of belonging, loyalty and self-discovery, the production explores the clash between greasers and Socs while reminding audiences there’s still "lots of good in the world."

The Magic Gateway: Family Magic Show

Nov. 29

7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave., Atlanta

A family-friendly magic show with interactive performances and illusions, ideal for kids and parents.

ART/FILM

Inside Atlanta

The Lost World: The Art of Minnie Evans

Nov. 14–April 19, 2026

High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

A nationally touring retrospective featuring more than 100 vivid, visionary works by Minnie Evans, one of the first Black artists to earn a solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum. The exhibit explores her lifelong spiritual visions and celebrated career, premiering in Atlanta before traveling to New York in 2026.

Noirvember Film Marathon

Nov. 29

Limelight Theater Atlanta, 348 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta

The Atlanta Film Freak Society celebrates Noirvember with a four-film marathon of gritty, low-budget crime thrillers from the 1940s and ’50s. The lineup includes Detour (1945), Woman on the Run (1950), The Guilty (1947) and Decoy (1946) — all "Poverty Row" gems known for sharp twists, shadowy style and fierce performances. Each film runs just over an hour, offering a fast-paced night of classic noir storytelling.

SPORTING EVENTS

Inside Atlanta

Georgia Tech vs. University of Georgia – Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic

Nov. 28

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

The Yellow Jackets take on the Bulldogs in one of Georgia’s biggest rivalry games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

COMING UP

Kennesaw Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Dec. 3

Depot Park, Downtown Kennesaw, 2844 S. Main St. NW, Kennesaw

Kick off the holiday season in Downtown Kennesaw with the city’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Depot Park. Enjoy choir performances, festive music and a visit from Santa as the community gathers to illuminate the town’s holiday tree.

Winter Wonderland Market

Dec. 6

Woodstock Arts, 111 Elm St., Woodstock

Woodstock Arts hosts its annual Winter Wonderland Market, featuring pictures with Santa, a festive puppy parade, classic holiday films and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day. Shop seasonal vendors and enjoy a full day of downtown holiday fun.

Chris Lake

Dec. 5

Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

Electronic music producer Chris Lake brings his high-energy show to the Coca-Cola Roxy for an all-ages night of dance and house music. The floor is standing-room-only with general admission balcony seating. Lake has partnered with PLUS1 to donate $1 from every ticket to Oceanic Global, supporting ocean conservation efforts.

Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness Tour

Dec. 8

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta

Global superstar Burna Boy brings his high-energy Afro-fusion performance to State Farm

