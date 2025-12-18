Cirque du Soleil’s 'Luzia' makes a big splash at Atlantic Station

The Brief Cirque du Soleil is currently thrilling Atlanta audiences with "Luzia," a Mexican-inspired spectacle co-written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca. "Luzia" is the first touring Cirque show to incorporate the use of water, with 10,000 liters of water used in each performance. Performances of "Luzia" will continue under the Big Top at Atlantic Station through January 25th.



Here's a riddle for you: what measures 62 feet tall, 167 feet wide, and is filled with nothing but pure, unadulterated joy?

Easy: the Cirque du Soleil Big Top! And right now, the iconic venue is set up at Atlanta's Atlantic Station, where families are experiencing the magic of "Luzia."

Performances of "Luzia" continue through Jan. 25, combining the magic of light ("luz") and rain ("lluvia") into a Mexican-inspired spectacle co-written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca. "Luzia" is the 38th Cirque du Soleil show, extending a legacy which stretches back to 1984; since then, Cirque shows have entertained and inspired more than 400 million people around the world, including many right here in Metro Atlanta.

"Luzia" is described as "A Waking Dream of Mexico" on the Cirque du Soleil website, which also proclaims it the first touring Cirque show to incorporate the use of water. In fact, the creators say 10,000 liters of water are used in each performance, and are drained into a basin through nearly 100,000 holes in the stage! The water is then recycled throughout the run of the show in each city.

Regular Good Day Atlanta viewers will remember that we covered the appearance of "The Running Woman" in Atlanta earlier this year; the character is one of the stars of "Luzia," and is inspired by the monarch butterfly. So, of course, we had to spend a morning under the Big Top now that "Luzia" has finally arrived. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning behind-the-scenes of "Luzia" — and click here for more information on showtimes and tickets.