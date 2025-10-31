Atlanta Bites: Events, openings, specials and Thanksgiving | Nov. 2025

article

From festive fall menus to wine dinners, holiday feasts, and new restaurant openings, there’s no shortage of delicious ways to celebrate the season around metro Atlanta. Here’s a look at the best upcoming dining events, specials, and Thanksgiving offerings to savor this November.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Día de los Muertos Brunch Fiesta at AltaToro

Nov. 1, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. & Nov. 2, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

AltaToro, 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with AltaToro’s two-day brunch fiesta featuring colorful décor, lively vibes, and specials like $2 oysters (Sunday only), $3 Mexican beers, $4 tacos, $5 frozen margaritas, $6 guacamole and chips, and $9 empanadas. Guests can also enjoy the Halloween pop-up Wicked Hideaway all weekend.

Smorgasburg Atlanta

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta

The country’s largest open-air food festival brings together top Atlanta vendors, drinks, and small businesses each weekend. Sample bites from favorites like Across the Coast Seafood, Café Bourbon Street, Astros Corn Dogs, Madre Garcias, Thicc Burger, and more.

Taste of Hartsfield-Jackson

Nov. 5, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Domestic Atrium, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The Airport’s signature culinary event returns with tastings from 20+ restaurants, live music, raffles, a chef competition, and a SkyStyle fashion display. Proceeds benefit a local nonprofit fighting hunger and food insecurity.

Caymus Wine Dinner at Atlanta Fish Market

Nov. 6–7

Atlanta Fish Market, Atlanta

Enjoy a six-course coastal menu paired with premium Caymus wines. Guests can buy bottles at discounted rates and enter a raffle to win a 3L Caymus-Suisun The Walking Fool 2023. Reservations are limited.

Latin Restaurant Weeks: "Buen Provecho" Campaign

Nov. 7–21

Celebrate Latinx-owned restaurants across Atlanta during this two-week event spotlighting diverse flavors—from Spanish and Mediterranean dishes at Botica to Dominican favorites at Café Dominicano and tropical treats at Lotta Frutta. Sponsored by Estrella Jalisco and the Feed the Soul Foundation.

Grandiose Grape Wine Festival

Nov. 8, 2–5 p.m.

The Mill Kitchen & Bar, Roswell

Roswell’s all-inclusive wine fest returns with 100+ world-class wines, gourmet bites by chef Derek Dollar, live entertainment, and VIP swag bags. Tickets are $125 and available online for guests 21+.

Cheba Hut’s Second Annual Nugsgiving

Nov. 18, 4:20–10 p.m.

Cheba Hut locations nationwide

Skip National Sandwich Day and join Cheba Hut’s free food fest — enjoy a complimentary 4" Nug sandwich or Pretzel Nugs with honey mustard, no purchase required. A fun, laid-back way to say thanks to fans.

Courtesy of Cheba Hut

Fall Epicurean Igloo Experience

Nov. 3–29, 4 or 7 p.m. seatings

Epicurean Atlanta, 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta

Dine in a private, holiday-themed igloo with a prix fixe seasonal menu and festive drinks like spiked cocoa and Apple Cider Margaritas. Prices start at $95 per person; reservations required.

Epicurean Igloo and cocktails. Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta

The Art of Pairing: Wine vs. Beer Dinner

Nov. 5, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Reverence, Epicurean Atlanta

A Cork in the Road and Three Taverns Brewery go head-to-head in a five-course pairing dinner featuring wine and beer with dishes like Sea Scallop Tartar and Short Rib Pinwheels. Tickets are $80.

Atlanta Chili Cook Off

Nov. 22, 12–4 p.m.

Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

Sample dozens of chili recipes from 40+ teams competing for $5,000 in prizes. Enjoy live music, kids’ activities, and unlimited tastings, plus VIP access with a souvenir spoon and bar.

VETERANS DAY SPECIALS

Chicken Salad Chick – Veterans Day Free Meal

Nov. 11, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Atlanta-area locations

Veterans and active-duty military members receive a free Chick Meal and drink (dine-in only) with valid ID or uniform. Excludes signature sandwiches and online orders.

Lazy Dog Restaurants – Veterans Day Free Meal

Nov. 11

Nationwide

Veterans and active-duty members can enjoy a complimentary Fireside Favorite entrée like Fried Chicken Dinner or BBQ Ranch Bacon Burger, plus a S’more Brownie Sundae for dessert.

MENU SPECIALS & DEALS

Champagne & Caviar Mondays at Aria

Mondays

Aria, Buckhead

Celebrate the start of the week with Champagne by the glass and caviar pairings, available alongside Aria’s à la carte and tasting menus.

Monday Night Football Special at Culinary Dropout

Mondays During NFL Season

Enjoy The Pub Burger with chips and a soft drink for $22, or add a 16-oz beer for $3 more. Game-day favorites like nachos, pretzels, and mules are also available.

Del Dorado Chicken Menu at Del Taco

Through Nov. 11

Del Taco’s limited-time Del Dorado Chicken Menu features the new Giant Wrap, Sweet Asian Glaze Chicken Finger Plate, and returning Orange Cream Shake.

Chido & Padre’s New Happy Hour Menu

Tuesday–Friday, 4–6 p.m.

Sip $6 mini margaritas, $9 wines, and $5 drafts with bites like chicken tinga mini sopes, shrimp skewers, and tuna tacos in a lively Buckhead setting.

Soulful Friday Fish Fry at Bomb Biscuit Co.

First Friday of Each Month, 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy fried catfish, crab cake burgers, mac and cheese, biscuits, and desserts like coconut cake. Tickets are $25 with two sides and dessert; dine-in or takeout available.

Jimmy John’s National Sandwich Day Deal

Nov. 3

Buy a Toasted Sandwich and get a Picklewich 50% off using code TOASTED. JJ Rewards® members only.

Panera National Sandwich Day Deal

Nov. 3

Buy one whole sandwich, get another for $5. MyPanera members only; valid one day only.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Triple Treat Made With REESE’S & OREO®

Through Nov. 9

A decadent Bundtlet with OREO® Cookies & Cream, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, and Peanut Butter Sauce. Available nationwide while supplies last.

Afternoon Tea at Brasserie Margot

Saturdays & Sundays, 12–4 p.m.

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Indulge in French-inspired tea service with sweets, savory bites, JING teas, and sparkling cocktails in a chic Midtown setting.

Marco’s Fiery Flavors Menu Returns

Limited Time Only

Try the spicy Carolina Reaper cheese blend on Fiery Pepperoni or Sausage & Peppers Pizza, Fiery CheezyBread, or Inferno CheezyBread.

The Colonnade Extends Winter Hours

Starting Nov. 3

Atlanta’s classic Southern eatery now opens at 4 p.m. weekdays. Enjoy half-priced bottles of wine Mondays and Tuesdays.

Holiday Cheers Menu at Kona Grill

Celebrate the season with limited-time dishes like Pumpkin Lobster Ravioli and Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo, plus cocktails including the Pumpkin Spice Margarita.

Fall Menu at Newk’s Eatery

Cozy up with fall dishes like the Grilled Steak Sandwich, Black & Bleu Salad, and Beef Chili, plus the new PB & Chocolate Cake.

Zaxby’s Expands Asian Zensation Menu

Starting Nov. 3

Try the new Giant Asian Zensation Wrap, Sweet Asian Glaze Chicken Finger Plate, or the festive Cookie Butter Shake.

NEW RESTAURANTS

Barrel Proof Atlanta Opens at Westside Provisions District

1170 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta

The New Orleans favorite brings its whiskey-focused bar, craft cocktails, and cozy living-room vibe to West Midtown with gourmet bar fare and Southern charm.

Lo Kee Asian Fusion Now Open in West Midtown

2 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta

From the team behind NYC’s Sei Less, Lo Kee fuses Asian flavors with Southern comfort in dishes like Kung Fu Fried Chicken and Shanghai Spare Ribs.

Courtesy of LoKee

Celestia and ISHIN by Ito Now Open at Ten Twenty Spring

Ten Twenty Spring, Midtown Atlanta

Chef Fuyuhiko Ito debuts Celestia, a rooftop lounge with elegant cocktails, and ISHIN, an intimate omakase experience with stunning Midtown views.

T’s Brunch Bar Opens in College Park

3699 Main St., College Park

The fourth location of this brunch favorite serves Southern comfort dishes like Crab Fingers, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Chicken & Waffles, plus creative cocktails.

Kinship Butcher & Sundry Expands to Grant Park

Opening Fall 2026

1039 Grant St. SE, Atlanta

The beloved butcher and market is opening a second location with a seafood program, café, and expanded whole-animal offerings.

THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving Buffet at Serena Pastificio

Nov. 27, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Enjoy a festive Italian-inspired buffet with turkey, prime rib, salmon, pasta, sides, and desserts. $70 for adults, $25 for kids (12 and under).

A Perfectly Paired Friendsgiving

Nov. 20, 6:30–8 p.m.

Epicurean Theatre, Midtown

Savor four Thanksgiving-inspired plates with eight wine tastings hosted by A Cork in the Road. Tickets $65; valet included.

Thanksgiving Supper at The Betty

Nov. 27, 4–8 p.m.

Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving dinner starting at $55 for adults and $32.50 for kids. Reservations required.

Kinship Butcher & Sundry Thanksgiving Preorders

Order by Nov. 10

Preorder turkeys, hams, roasts, and sides like Annabell’s Mac and Cheese or Antonius Oscietra Caviar for a stress-free feast.

Thanksgiving at Le Bilboquet

Nov. 27, 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Enjoy a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving menu for $110 per person and $40 for children. Reservations required.

Thanksgiving Feast To-Go from il Giallo & L’Antoinette

Order by Nov. 22; Pickup Nov. 26

A chef-prepared feast for 8–10 with turkey, sides, and Georgia apple pie for $249. Limited quantities available.

Thanksgiving Catering from El Super Pan at The Battery

Preorder Now; Pickup Nov. 24–26

Choose from Latin-inspired holiday dishes like Pavochon, Whole Suckling Pig, Pumpkin Passion Cheesecake, and Flan de Calabaza for easy entertaining.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with information in format seen above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.