Struggling to afford Thanksgiving dinner? Where to find free meals

Many families across Georgia are feeling the strain this Thanksgiving as the long federal shutdown continues to ripple through everyday life. The political stalemate may be over in Washington, but the fallout is still hitting households that lost paychecks, faced delayed benefits, or saw their work hours cut during the slowdown. Higher grocery prices and rising utility costs have added even more pressure, leaving many people unsure how they will cover a holiday meal.

Community groups, churches, food banks, and local governments are stepping in to help. Across North Georgia, dozens of organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals, turkey giveaways, and food boxes for families trying to make ends meet. The need is greater than ever, and turnout at seasonal food distributions has surged as residents look for a way to keep holiday traditions alive during a difficult year.

Here are a look at some we found:

Thanksgiving Food Giveaway, Wade Walker YMCA, Stone Mountain

Mon, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. until supplies end

Hosted by the YMCA and Stone Mountain Police. Food boxes available while supplies last.

https://www.ymcaatlanta.org

The King’s Table Turkey Day Giveaway, Samson Health and Fitness Center, Stonecrest

Thurs, Nov. 20, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Providing more than 3,000 turkeys through a drive thru distribution.

https://newbirth.org

Free Chapel Chicken Giveaway, Multiple Free Chapel Campuses

Thurs, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. until supplies run out

Distributing forty pound boxes of fresh chicken on a first come basis. Locations include Alpharetta, Gainesville, Gwinnett, and Midtown.

https://www.freechapel.org

Henry County Community Food Box Giveaway, J. P. Moseley Park, Stockbridge

Fri, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. until supplies run out

Drive thru food box giveaway open to anyone in need.

https://www.henrycountyga.gov

Comfort and Care Harvest Distribution, Caring for Others Headquarters, Atlanta

Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Distributing poultry, produce, comforters, blankets, and essential goods to families. RSVP requested.

https://caring4others.org

World Changers Church Annual Feeding Families, College Park

Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free frozen turkey and traditional sides. Supplies are limited and early arrival is encouraged.

https://www.worldchangers.org

City of Stockbridge Turkey Giveaway, Stockbridge Amphitheater Parking Lot

Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. until supplies end

First come turkey giveaway for the community.

https://www.cityofstockbridge.com

Seventh Annual Turkey Drive, New Testament Worldwide Gospel Ministries, Rex

Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Providing more than two thousand turkeys along with produce and essential groceries.

https://www.ntwgm.org

Turkey and Trimmings Giveaway, The Villages at Carver YMCA, Atlanta

Sat, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by Making a Better Me Inc. Distribution of turkeys and sides.

https://www.ymcaatlanta.org

Mountain View Baptist Church Giveaway, Stone Mountain

Sat, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Giving away turkeys, coats, and warm clothing for families in need.

https://www.mvbchurch.org

Community Thanksgiving Meal, Southlake Church of Christ, Jonesboro

Sat, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free Thanksgiving meal served to the community.

https://www.southlakecoc.org

Thirteenth Annual Atlanta Turkey Classic Food Distribution, Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Sun, Nov. 23, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive up food distribution event open while supplies last.

https://www.atlm.edu

Cascade UMC Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway, Cascade United Methodist Church, Atlanta

Mon, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Providing Thanksgiving baskets to more than two thousand families. First come and no registration required.

https://cascadeumc.org

Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway, Stone Mountain Location, 1900 Rockbridge Road

Mon, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Giving away 250 turkeys while supplies last. No membership required.

https://www.planetfitness.com

Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway, Decatur Location, 2460 Wesley Chapel Road

Mon, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Giving away 250 turkeys while supplies last. No membership required.

https://www.planetfitness.com

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, Oak Hill Family Center, Atlanta

Tues, Nov. 25, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Providing turkeys, canned goods, diapers, and family resources.

https://www.oakhillkids.org

Thanksgiving Community Meal, Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, Macon

Thurs, Nov. 27, morning

Serving about fifteen hundred meals to neighbors in need on Thanksgiving morning.

https://www.maconrescuemission.com

Hosea Helps Annual Thanksgiving Day Event, Hosea Helps Headquarters, Atlanta

Thurs, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Providing full Thanksgiving meals, turkeys, and all the trimmings for families.

https://4hosea.org