Struggling to afford Thanksgiving dinner? Where to find free meals
ATLANTA - Many families across Georgia are feeling the strain this Thanksgiving as the long federal shutdown continues to ripple through everyday life. The political stalemate may be over in Washington, but the fallout is still hitting households that lost paychecks, faced delayed benefits, or saw their work hours cut during the slowdown. Higher grocery prices and rising utility costs have added even more pressure, leaving many people unsure how they will cover a holiday meal.
Community groups, churches, food banks, and local governments are stepping in to help. Across North Georgia, dozens of organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals, turkey giveaways, and food boxes for families trying to make ends meet. The need is greater than ever, and turnout at seasonal food distributions has surged as residents look for a way to keep holiday traditions alive during a difficult year.
Here are a look at some we found:
Thanksgiving Food Giveaway, Wade Walker YMCA, Stone Mountain
Mon, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. until supplies end
Hosted by the YMCA and Stone Mountain Police. Food boxes available while supplies last.
https://www.ymcaatlanta.org
The King’s Table Turkey Day Giveaway, Samson Health and Fitness Center, Stonecrest
Thurs, Nov. 20, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Providing more than 3,000 turkeys through a drive thru distribution.
https://newbirth.org
Free Chapel Chicken Giveaway, Multiple Free Chapel Campuses
Thurs, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. until supplies run out
Distributing forty pound boxes of fresh chicken on a first come basis. Locations include Alpharetta, Gainesville, Gwinnett, and Midtown.
https://www.freechapel.org
Henry County Community Food Box Giveaway, J. P. Moseley Park, Stockbridge
Fri, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. until supplies run out
Drive thru food box giveaway open to anyone in need.
https://www.henrycountyga.gov
Comfort and Care Harvest Distribution, Caring for Others Headquarters, Atlanta
Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Distributing poultry, produce, comforters, blankets, and essential goods to families. RSVP requested.
https://caring4others.org
World Changers Church Annual Feeding Families, College Park
Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Free frozen turkey and traditional sides. Supplies are limited and early arrival is encouraged.
https://www.worldchangers.org
City of Stockbridge Turkey Giveaway, Stockbridge Amphitheater Parking Lot
Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. until supplies end
First come turkey giveaway for the community.
https://www.cityofstockbridge.com
Seventh Annual Turkey Drive, New Testament Worldwide Gospel Ministries, Rex
Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Providing more than two thousand turkeys along with produce and essential groceries.
https://www.ntwgm.org
Turkey and Trimmings Giveaway, The Villages at Carver YMCA, Atlanta
Sat, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Hosted by Making a Better Me Inc. Distribution of turkeys and sides.
https://www.ymcaatlanta.org
Mountain View Baptist Church Giveaway, Stone Mountain
Sat, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Giving away turkeys, coats, and warm clothing for families in need.
https://www.mvbchurch.org
Community Thanksgiving Meal, Southlake Church of Christ, Jonesboro
Sat, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free Thanksgiving meal served to the community.
https://www.southlakecoc.org
Thirteenth Annual Atlanta Turkey Classic Food Distribution, Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Sun, Nov. 23, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Drive up food distribution event open while supplies last.
https://www.atlm.edu
Cascade UMC Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway, Cascade United Methodist Church, Atlanta
Mon, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Providing Thanksgiving baskets to more than two thousand families. First come and no registration required.
https://cascadeumc.org
Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway, Stone Mountain Location, 1900 Rockbridge Road
Mon, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Giving away 250 turkeys while supplies last. No membership required.
https://www.planetfitness.com
Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway, Decatur Location, 2460 Wesley Chapel Road
Mon, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Giving away 250 turkeys while supplies last. No membership required.
https://www.planetfitness.com
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, Oak Hill Family Center, Atlanta
Tues, Nov. 25, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Providing turkeys, canned goods, diapers, and family resources.
https://www.oakhillkids.org
Thanksgiving Community Meal, Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, Macon
Thurs, Nov. 27, morning
Serving about fifteen hundred meals to neighbors in need on Thanksgiving morning.
https://www.maconrescuemission.com
Hosea Helps Annual Thanksgiving Day Event, Hosea Helps Headquarters, Atlanta
Thurs, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Providing full Thanksgiving meals, turkeys, and all the trimmings for families.
https://4hosea.org
The Source: This list was compiled using multiple search engines, emailed submissions and past FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. All efforts have been made to verify the information above. If you see an error or have an addition, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.