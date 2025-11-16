Where to order Thanksgiving dinners in metro Atlanta

article

The holidays can be tough, especially Thanksgiving. You have to make sure you are up early, dressing the bird and preparing all the fixings. It can be a lot.

For those who believe Thanksgiving should be about family with the food being an excuse, or for those who simply do not want to cook this year, we compiled a list of some of the places in metro Atlanta and North Georgia that are offering pre-ordered meals.

Here are some of the ones we found:

Alon’s Bakery & Market (Atlanta)

Serves 4, 6, 8 or 10+ people

Alon’s offers whole smoked turkeys, roasted turkey breast, beef tenderloin and full holiday feasts. Whole smoked turkeys run about 12 to 14 pounds and serve 10 to 12 people. Turkey breasts serve about 4 to 6. Classic Turkey Feasts are available for groups of four or eight. Sides, breads and desserts are available à la carte. Orders require 24 to 48 hours’ notice. Pickup is available throughout November except Thanksgiving Day.

Price: $59 to $360 depending on selections.

Order: https://alons.com

C. Ellet’s Steak House (The Battery Atlanta)

Serves 4 to 6 people

C. Ellet’s offers a classic heat-and-serve feast with boneless turkey breast, chestnut stuffing, sides and dessert. Preorders close Nov. 21. Pickup is Nov. 25 or 26.

Price: $210

Order: https://c-ellets.com/thanksgiving-ordering

Castellucci Hospitality Group (Multiple Locations)

Full feast, uncooked turkey and sides

The One Click Thanksgiving kit includes an uncooked brined turkey, sides, gravy and dessert, along with à la carte options such as Mahón mac n cheese. Orders close Nov. 24. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $350

Order: https://iberianpigatl.com or https://doublezeroatl.com

The Colonnade (Atlanta)

Serves 4 to 6 people

The Colonnade offers a family meal including a 10 to 12 pound turkey, gravy, rolls, green beans, whipped potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad and cornbread dressing. Orders close Nov. 23. Pickup is Nov. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. A 15 percent gratuity is added.

Price: $225

Order: https://www.thecolonnadeatl.com/

Copeland’s of New Orleans (Kennesaw)

Cajun deep-fried turkey and sides

Copeland’s offers Cajun deep-fried turkeys, boneless turkey breasts and holiday side items. At least 24 hours’ notice is recommended but early ordering is strongly encouraged due to demand.

Price: Varies by item

Order: https://copelandsatlanta.com

El Super Pan (The Battery Atlanta)

Serves 12 to 14 people

This Puerto Rican-inspired feast includes Pavochón-style turkey or slow-cooked pork shoulder, traditional sides, guava cranberry sauce and dessert. Pickup is Nov. 24 to 26.

Price: $275

Order: https://elsuperpan.com/orders/thanksgiving-catering-2025

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse (Multiple Locations)

Individual take-home turkey entrée

Fleming’s offers a mixed-herb roasted turkey breast entrée with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and sides. Pickup is available Nov. 21 to 30. No family feast option is offered.

Price: $59 per entrée

Order: https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com

The Fresh Market (Multiple Locations)

Serves 3 to 14 people

Heat-and-serve dinners include the Essential Meal, Traditional Meal and Ultimate Meal. Options feature turkey or ham dinners, prime rib meals and à la carte sides. Orders close Nov. 25. Pickup is Nov. 25 to 27.

Price: $77 for Essential Meal, $110 for Traditional Meal, $90 for Ultimate Meal

Order: https://www.thefreshmarket.com

Fox Bros Bar-B-Q (Multiple Locations)

Smoked turkeys, hams and à la carte sides

Fox Bros offers whole smoked turkeys, hams, brisket, pulled pork and Southern sides. Pickup and deadlines vary by location.

Price: Varies by item

Order: https://foxbrosbbq.com

The Honey Baked Ham Company (Multiple Locations)

Ham, turkey and sides

Honey Baked Ham offers bone-in hams, whole turkeys, turkey breasts and heat-and-serve sides. Pickup and hours vary by store.

Price: Varies by item

Order: https://www.honeybaked.com

Golden Corral (Multiple Locations)

Whole turkey or ham meal packages

Packages include a roasted or smoked turkey or honey-glazed ham with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and rolls. Availability varies by location.

Price: $120 to $121 per package

Order: https://www.goldencorral.com/holiday

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (Multiple Locations)

Serves 6 to 8 people

HOBNOB offers seasoned and sliced turkey breast with whipped potatoes, dressing, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, rolls, gravy, cranberry sauce and a whole pie. Orders close Nov. 23. Pickup is Nov. 25 to 27.

Price: $165

Order: https://www.hobnobatlanta.com

Il Giallo and L’Antoinette (Sandy Springs and Milton)

Serves 8 to 10 people

This holiday package includes a seasoned whole turkey, Caesar salad, green beans with mushrooms, roasted potatoes, mac and cheese, focaccia stuffing and an apple pie. Orders close Nov. 22. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $249

Order: https://ilgialloatl.com/product/special-occasion/thanksgiving-takeout-2025

La Semilla (Reynoldstown)

Serves up to 6 people

La Semilla offers a vegan Thanksgiving meal featuring tamales, empanadas, glazed seitan ham, gravy and vegetable sides. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: Check website for current details

Order: https://www.lasemilla.kitchen

Lazy Betty (Midtown)

Serves 6 people

Lazy Betty offers a crown-roasted Peking duck feast with truffled brioche dressing, duck gravy and pecan pie. Preorders close Nov. 21. Pickup is Nov. 25 or 26.

Price: $350

Order: https://lazybettyatl.com

Local Three (Atlanta)

Serves up to 12 people

Local Three offers turkey or spiral-cut ham with green bean casserole, mac and cheese, rolls and other sides. Orders close Nov. 21. Pickup is Nov. 25 or 26.

Price: $449

Order: https://unsukay.com

Loyal Q & Brew (Roswell)

Smoked turkey and sides

Loyal Q offers whole smoked turkey, French-cut turkey breast, whole brisket and classic sides. Deadlines vary by location.

Price: Varies by item

Order: https://loyalq.com

Mary Mac’s Tea Room (Atlanta)

Serves 4 or 10 people

Meals include carved turkey breast, green beans, whipped potatoes, dressing with gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato souffle, yeast rolls and sweet potato pie. Pickup through Nov. 26.

Price: $90 for 4; $205 for 10

Order: https://marymacs.com

Matthew’s Cafeteria (Tucker)

Serves 8, 12 or 19 people

Matthew’s offers turkey and dressing pans, side pans and large-format holiday desserts. Pickup runs Nov. 10 to 27.

Price: $57 for turkey and dressing for 8; $120 for the larger size

Order: https://matthewscafeteria.ez-chow.com

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails (Alpharetta)

Full feast or turkey-only

Milton’s offers an apple-brined smoked turkey feast with multiple sides or a turkey-only option. Pickup is Nov. 27.

Price: $205 for feast; $130 for turkey only

Order: https://miltonscuisine.com

Oak Grove Market (Decatur)

Serves 6 or 12 people

This holiday meal includes a turkey, gravy, cranberry relish and four sides. Pickup runs Nov. 24 to 26. Additional turkeys, ham and sides are available.

Price: $199 for 6; $399 for 12

Order: https://oakgrovemarket.com

opeyes Cajun-Style Turkey (Multiple Locations)

Serves 8 to 12 people

Popeyes offers a pre-seasoned, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey sold frozen. Must be reheated. Limited availability.

Price: $54.99 and up; shipped options may cost more

Order: https://www.popeyes.com/turkeys

Publix Deli Holiday Meals (Multiple Locations)

Serves 2, 8 or up to 18 people

Heat-and-serve meals include whole turkey or turkey breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry relish and marshmallow delight. Order at least 48 hours ahead.

Price: $80 for an 8-person meal; $140 for larger turkey meal; $50 to $80 for small meals

Order: https://www.publix.com/mc/order-ahead/order-holiday-meals

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Buckhead and Alpharetta)

Serves 4 people

Heat-and-serve turkey breast dinner includes stuffing, salad, a hot side, cranberry relish and pumpkin cheesecake. Orders close Nov. 21. Pickup is Nov. 26 or Thanksgiving morning.

Price: $195

Order: https://ruthschris.net/thanksgiving-feast-to-go/

Seasons 52 (Perimeter and Buford)

Serves 4 to 6 people

The Green Box includes sliced roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, butternut squash, cranberry relish, field greens salad and pumpkin pie minis. Orders close Nov. 24. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $230

Order: https://www.seasons52.com

Souper Jenny (Multiple Locations)

À la carte sides, soups and desserts

Souper Jenny offers large-format soups, sides and desserts. Entrée proteins are not included. Orders close Nov. 19. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $60 minimum order

Order: https://souperjennyatl.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (Multiple Locations)

Serves small to mid-size groups

Heat-and-serve meals include turkey, ham, plant-based entrées, roasts and sides. Pickup runs Nov. 12 through Thanksgiving Day. Order 48 hours ahead.

Price: $49.99 to $129.99

Order: https://catering.sprouts.com

Sweet Auburn Barbecue (Atlanta)

Serves 6 or 12 to 14 people

Sweet Auburn offers a sliced turkey dinner for six or a whole-turkey dinner for up to fourteen. Both include sides and cranberry sauce. Orders close Nov. 23. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $140 for 6; $245 for whole turkey dinner

Order: https://sweetauburnbbq.com/holiday-packages

Tio Lucho’s (Virginia Highland)

Serves 6 to 8 people

This Peruvian-inspired feast features spatchcocked turkey marinated in aji panca with sofrito gravy, tamales, collard greens, yeast rolls and jasmine rice with bacon and vegetables. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $250

Order: https://tioluchos.square.site

Tucker Brewing Company (Tucker)

Serves 4 to 6 people per entrée or side pan

Tucker Brewing offers à la carte entrées and sides including citrus-brined turkey breast, stuffing, casseroles and desserts. Orders close Nov. 20. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $52 for turkey breast; $35 to $42 for sides

Order: https://tuckerbrewing.square.site

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours (Westside)

Serves 4 to 6 people

Chef Deborah VanTrece offers a full Thanksgiving meal package including turkey, sides and dessert. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $450

Order: https://twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com

Two Urban Licks (Old Fourth Ward)

Serves 4 to 6 people

Two Urban Licks offers a roasted half turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, braised collards, dressing and choice of pie. Orders close Nov. 19. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $180 to $215

Order: https://twourbanlicks.com

Wahoo! Grill (Decatur)

Serves 8 to 10 people

Wahoo offers a three-course dinner with slow-roasted turkey or honey-glazed ham, classic sides, salad and dessert. Orders close Nov. 17. Pickup is Nov. 26.

Price: $239

Order: https://wahoogrilldecatur.com

Whole Foods Market (Multiple Locations)

Serves 4 to 12 people

Whole Foods offers classic roast turkey meals, prime rib meals and vegan Thanksgiving options. Ordering deadlines vary by store.

Price: $90 for turkey breast dinner for 4; $399.99 for feast for 12

Order: https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/shop

Ziegler’s BBQ (Acworth)

Catering and carryout options

Ziegler’s offers smoked meats, sides and holiday desserts. Deadlines vary and early ordering is recommended.

Price: Varies by item

Order: https://zieglersbbq.com