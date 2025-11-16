Where to order Thanksgiving dinners in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The holidays can be tough, especially Thanksgiving. You have to make sure you are up early, dressing the bird and preparing all the fixings. It can be a lot.
For those who believe Thanksgiving should be about family with the food being an excuse, or for those who simply do not want to cook this year, we compiled a list of some of the places in metro Atlanta and North Georgia that are offering pre-ordered meals.
Here are some of the ones we found:
Alon’s Bakery & Market (Atlanta)
Serves 4, 6, 8 or 10+ people
Alon’s offers whole smoked turkeys, roasted turkey breast, beef tenderloin and full holiday feasts. Whole smoked turkeys run about 12 to 14 pounds and serve 10 to 12 people. Turkey breasts serve about 4 to 6. Classic Turkey Feasts are available for groups of four or eight. Sides, breads and desserts are available à la carte. Orders require 24 to 48 hours’ notice. Pickup is available throughout November except Thanksgiving Day.
Price: $59 to $360 depending on selections.
Order: https://alons.com
C. Ellet’s Steak House (The Battery Atlanta)
Serves 4 to 6 people
C. Ellet’s offers a classic heat-and-serve feast with boneless turkey breast, chestnut stuffing, sides and dessert. Preorders close Nov. 21. Pickup is Nov. 25 or 26.
Price: $210
Order: https://c-ellets.com/thanksgiving-ordering
Castellucci Hospitality Group (Multiple Locations)
Full feast, uncooked turkey and sides
The One Click Thanksgiving kit includes an uncooked brined turkey, sides, gravy and dessert, along with à la carte options such as Mahón mac n cheese. Orders close Nov. 24. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $350
Order: https://iberianpigatl.com or https://doublezeroatl.com
The Colonnade (Atlanta)
Serves 4 to 6 people
The Colonnade offers a family meal including a 10 to 12 pound turkey, gravy, rolls, green beans, whipped potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad and cornbread dressing. Orders close Nov. 23. Pickup is Nov. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. A 15 percent gratuity is added.
Price: $225
Order: https://www.thecolonnadeatl.com/
Copeland’s of New Orleans (Kennesaw)
Cajun deep-fried turkey and sides
Copeland’s offers Cajun deep-fried turkeys, boneless turkey breasts and holiday side items. At least 24 hours’ notice is recommended but early ordering is strongly encouraged due to demand.
Price: Varies by item
Order: https://copelandsatlanta.com
El Super Pan (The Battery Atlanta)
Serves 12 to 14 people
This Puerto Rican-inspired feast includes Pavochón-style turkey or slow-cooked pork shoulder, traditional sides, guava cranberry sauce and dessert. Pickup is Nov. 24 to 26.
Price: $275
Order: https://elsuperpan.com/orders/thanksgiving-catering-2025
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse (Multiple Locations)
Individual take-home turkey entrée
Fleming’s offers a mixed-herb roasted turkey breast entrée with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and sides. Pickup is available Nov. 21 to 30. No family feast option is offered.
Price: $59 per entrée
Order: https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com
The Fresh Market (Multiple Locations)
Serves 3 to 14 people
Heat-and-serve dinners include the Essential Meal, Traditional Meal and Ultimate Meal. Options feature turkey or ham dinners, prime rib meals and à la carte sides. Orders close Nov. 25. Pickup is Nov. 25 to 27.
Price: $77 for Essential Meal, $110 for Traditional Meal, $90 for Ultimate Meal
Order: https://www.thefreshmarket.com
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q (Multiple Locations)
Smoked turkeys, hams and à la carte sides
Fox Bros offers whole smoked turkeys, hams, brisket, pulled pork and Southern sides. Pickup and deadlines vary by location.
Price: Varies by item
Order: https://foxbrosbbq.com
The Honey Baked Ham Company (Multiple Locations)
Ham, turkey and sides
Honey Baked Ham offers bone-in hams, whole turkeys, turkey breasts and heat-and-serve sides. Pickup and hours vary by store.
Price: Varies by item
Order: https://www.honeybaked.com
Golden Corral (Multiple Locations)
Whole turkey or ham meal packages
Packages include a roasted or smoked turkey or honey-glazed ham with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and rolls. Availability varies by location.
Price: $120 to $121 per package
Order: https://www.goldencorral.com/holiday
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (Multiple Locations)
Serves 6 to 8 people
HOBNOB offers seasoned and sliced turkey breast with whipped potatoes, dressing, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, rolls, gravy, cranberry sauce and a whole pie. Orders close Nov. 23. Pickup is Nov. 25 to 27.
Price: $165
Order: https://www.hobnobatlanta.com
Il Giallo and L’Antoinette (Sandy Springs and Milton)
Serves 8 to 10 people
This holiday package includes a seasoned whole turkey, Caesar salad, green beans with mushrooms, roasted potatoes, mac and cheese, focaccia stuffing and an apple pie. Orders close Nov. 22. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $249
Order: https://ilgialloatl.com/product/special-occasion/thanksgiving-takeout-2025
La Semilla (Reynoldstown)
Serves up to 6 people
La Semilla offers a vegan Thanksgiving meal featuring tamales, empanadas, glazed seitan ham, gravy and vegetable sides. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: Check website for current details
Order: https://www.lasemilla.kitchen
Lazy Betty (Midtown)
Serves 6 people
Lazy Betty offers a crown-roasted Peking duck feast with truffled brioche dressing, duck gravy and pecan pie. Preorders close Nov. 21. Pickup is Nov. 25 or 26.
Price: $350
Order: https://lazybettyatl.com
Local Three (Atlanta)
Serves up to 12 people
Local Three offers turkey or spiral-cut ham with green bean casserole, mac and cheese, rolls and other sides. Orders close Nov. 21. Pickup is Nov. 25 or 26.
Price: $449
Order: https://unsukay.com
Loyal Q & Brew (Roswell)
Smoked turkey and sides
Loyal Q offers whole smoked turkey, French-cut turkey breast, whole brisket and classic sides. Deadlines vary by location.
Price: Varies by item
Order: https://loyalq.com
Mary Mac’s Tea Room (Atlanta)
Serves 4 or 10 people
Meals include carved turkey breast, green beans, whipped potatoes, dressing with gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato souffle, yeast rolls and sweet potato pie. Pickup through Nov. 26.
Price: $90 for 4; $205 for 10
Order: https://marymacs.com
Matthew’s Cafeteria (Tucker)
Serves 8, 12 or 19 people
Matthew’s offers turkey and dressing pans, side pans and large-format holiday desserts. Pickup runs Nov. 10 to 27.
Price: $57 for turkey and dressing for 8; $120 for the larger size
Order: https://matthewscafeteria.ez-chow.com
Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails (Alpharetta)
Full feast or turkey-only
Milton’s offers an apple-brined smoked turkey feast with multiple sides or a turkey-only option. Pickup is Nov. 27.
Price: $205 for feast; $130 for turkey only
Order: https://miltonscuisine.com
Oak Grove Market (Decatur)
Serves 6 or 12 people
This holiday meal includes a turkey, gravy, cranberry relish and four sides. Pickup runs Nov. 24 to 26. Additional turkeys, ham and sides are available.
Price: $199 for 6; $399 for 12
Order: https://oakgrovemarket.com
opeyes Cajun-Style Turkey (Multiple Locations)
Serves 8 to 12 people
Popeyes offers a pre-seasoned, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey sold frozen. Must be reheated. Limited availability.
Price: $54.99 and up; shipped options may cost more
Order: https://www.popeyes.com/turkeys
Publix Deli Holiday Meals (Multiple Locations)
Serves 2, 8 or up to 18 people
Heat-and-serve meals include whole turkey or turkey breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry relish and marshmallow delight. Order at least 48 hours ahead.
Price: $80 for an 8-person meal; $140 for larger turkey meal; $50 to $80 for small meals
Order: https://www.publix.com/mc/order-ahead/order-holiday-meals
Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Buckhead and Alpharetta)
Serves 4 people
Heat-and-serve turkey breast dinner includes stuffing, salad, a hot side, cranberry relish and pumpkin cheesecake. Orders close Nov. 21. Pickup is Nov. 26 or Thanksgiving morning.
Price: $195
Order: https://ruthschris.net/thanksgiving-feast-to-go/
Seasons 52 (Perimeter and Buford)
Serves 4 to 6 people
The Green Box includes sliced roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, butternut squash, cranberry relish, field greens salad and pumpkin pie minis. Orders close Nov. 24. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $230
Order: https://www.seasons52.com
Souper Jenny (Multiple Locations)
À la carte sides, soups and desserts
Souper Jenny offers large-format soups, sides and desserts. Entrée proteins are not included. Orders close Nov. 19. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $60 minimum order
Order: https://souperjennyatl.com
Sprouts Farmers Market (Multiple Locations)
Serves small to mid-size groups
Heat-and-serve meals include turkey, ham, plant-based entrées, roasts and sides. Pickup runs Nov. 12 through Thanksgiving Day. Order 48 hours ahead.
Price: $49.99 to $129.99
Order: https://catering.sprouts.com
Sweet Auburn Barbecue (Atlanta)
Serves 6 or 12 to 14 people
Sweet Auburn offers a sliced turkey dinner for six or a whole-turkey dinner for up to fourteen. Both include sides and cranberry sauce. Orders close Nov. 23. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $140 for 6; $245 for whole turkey dinner
Order: https://sweetauburnbbq.com/holiday-packages
Tio Lucho’s (Virginia Highland)
Serves 6 to 8 people
This Peruvian-inspired feast features spatchcocked turkey marinated in aji panca with sofrito gravy, tamales, collard greens, yeast rolls and jasmine rice with bacon and vegetables. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $250
Order: https://tioluchos.square.site
Tucker Brewing Company (Tucker)
Serves 4 to 6 people per entrée or side pan
Tucker Brewing offers à la carte entrées and sides including citrus-brined turkey breast, stuffing, casseroles and desserts. Orders close Nov. 20. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $52 for turkey breast; $35 to $42 for sides
Order: https://tuckerbrewing.square.site
Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours (Westside)
Serves 4 to 6 people
Chef Deborah VanTrece offers a full Thanksgiving meal package including turkey, sides and dessert. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $450
Order: https://twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com
Two Urban Licks (Old Fourth Ward)
Serves 4 to 6 people
Two Urban Licks offers a roasted half turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, braised collards, dressing and choice of pie. Orders close Nov. 19. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $180 to $215
Order: https://twourbanlicks.com
Wahoo! Grill (Decatur)
Serves 8 to 10 people
Wahoo offers a three-course dinner with slow-roasted turkey or honey-glazed ham, classic sides, salad and dessert. Orders close Nov. 17. Pickup is Nov. 26.
Price: $239
Order: https://wahoogrilldecatur.com
Whole Foods Market (Multiple Locations)
Serves 4 to 12 people
Whole Foods offers classic roast turkey meals, prime rib meals and vegan Thanksgiving options. Ordering deadlines vary by store.
Price: $90 for turkey breast dinner for 4; $399.99 for feast for 12
Order: https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/shop
Ziegler’s BBQ (Acworth)
Catering and carryout options
Ziegler’s offers smoked meats, sides and holiday desserts. Deadlines vary and early ordering is recommended.
Price: Varies by item
Order: https://zieglersbbq.com
The Source: This list was compiled using multiple search engines, emailed submissions and past FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. All efforts have been made to verify the information above. If you see an error or have an addition, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.