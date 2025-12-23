Christmas, holiday dining in metro Atlanta | December 2025

article

Here are some restaurants in the metro Atlanta area that are offering special menus or menu items on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day.

DeKalb County

The General Muir — Christmas Eve (Dec. 22–23)

Description: Holiday dining kicks off with the restaurant’s twist on a traditional Chinese Christmas dinner for dine-in on Dec. 23, plus a special holiday takeout menu.

Nakato Atlanta — Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Description: Nakato will be open with holiday sushi and hibachi services on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations encouraged.

Fulton County

Atlas – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Description: Atlas at The St. Regis Atlanta will offer a seasonal holiday dinner menu with optional caviar add-ons. The Grand Christmas Celebration in the main dining room on Christmas Day is $195 per person and features a chef-curated holiday feast. Reservations required.

By George – Christmas Dayu

Description: The Candler Hotel’s downtown restaurant will offer its regular menu for Christmas dinner, along with seasonal specials including roasted sea bass and coffee-dusted rib-eye.

Carmel - Woodfire Seafood & Oyster Bar — Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner (Christmas Eve)

Description: Celebrate Christmas Eve with a multi-course Feast of the Seven Fishes featuring items such as Osetra caviar tart, striped bass, and crab-stuffed lobster. Cost: $95 per person; optional drink pairings. Reservations encouraged.

Omakase Table — Christmas Eve

Description: Indulge in a 20-course omakase tasting menu on Christmas Eve. Cost: $295 per person; reservations recommended.

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta — Christmas Day Brunch

Description: Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta will host a Christmas Day brunch across Brasserie Margot, Bar Margot and the Atrium Bridge, featuring festive dishes, a hot chocolate station, gifts for children and a visit from Santa.

The Select — Christmas Eve

Description: The Select will offer a three-course Christmas Eve dinner featuring choice of poulet rouge, lamb belly, grilled trout or steak for $85 per adult and a two-course kids’ option for $42; vegan options available by request. Reservations encouraged.

Little Bear — Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Description: Little Bear in Summerhill will host its annual Jewish Chinese Christmas dinner on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations highly encouraged.

Nobu Atlanta — Christmas Day Brunch

Description: Nobu Atlanta will host a special Christmas Day brunch featuring a mix of Japanese and Western dishes, including sushi, pastries, desserts, carving stations and brunch cocktails.

Truth Be Told Restaurant — Christmas Eve

Description: Truth Be Told on Canton Street in Roswell will serve a festive prix-fixe Christmas Eve menu for $115 per person. Reservations required.

The Americano Atlanta by Scott Conant — Christmas Day

Description: The Americano will serve a Christmas Day Italian-inspired prix-fixe feast from noon to 7 p.m.; $100 per adult, $50 for children 12 and under. Reservations encouraged.

Gypsy Kitchen — Christmas Day

Description: The Buckhead restaurant will serve Christmas Day specials including Moroccan-spiced lamb chops, seared scallops and duck breast with seasonal accompaniments.

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead (Brassica dining) — Christmas Day

Description: Brassica at the Waldorf Astoria will offer a three-course Christmas Day prix-fixe menu. Reservations required.

Nan Thai — Christmas Day

Description: Nan Thai’s Midtown location will offer a special Christmas menu with multiple courses, while the Buckhead location will be open on Christmas Day serving its regular menu.

Marcus Bar & Grille — Christmas Day

Description: Marcus Bar & Grille will host a Southern-inspired holiday buffet on Christmas Day. Reservations encouraged.

McKendrick’s Steak House — Christmas Eve

Description: McKendrick’s Steak House will be open Christmas Eve, featuring lobster bisque, stone crab claws, slow-roasted prime rib, lobster tails, short rib, chocolate raspberry cake and pumpkin cheesecake. Reservations available on OpenTable.

Elektra — Christmas Day

Description: The Forth Hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant will feature Christmas Day food and drink specials, with a complimentary s’mores and hot cocoa kit per reservation. Reservations encouraged.

STK Steakhouse — Christmas Day

Description: STK Steakhouse will celebrate Christmas Day with a curated selection of seasonal dishes like spicy tuna on crispy rice, crispy duck leg and flaky seared halibut alongside its à la carte menu, featuring holiday specials and festive cocktails crafted with Grey Goose vodka.

Forsyth / North Atlanta Area

Cattle Shed — Christmas Eve

Description: Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar at Halcyon will serve a Christmas Eve holiday menu, including bacon-wrapped scallops and Beef Wellington plus festive cocktails. Reservations encouraged.

Ocean & Acre — Christmas Eve

Description: Ocean & Acre at Halcyon will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving its regular lunch and dinner menus inspired by coastal cuisine.

Holiday Takeout & Catering

Mary Mac's Tea Room — Holiday Take-Out

Description: Mary Mac’s will offer family feast takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feeding up to 10; features turkey breast, smoked ham, Southern sides and desserts.

Ela — Holiday Take-Out

Description: Ela offers a take-and-bake Mediterranean holiday feast for up to four with a three-course menu; orders online.

Staplehouse — Holiday Meal Kits

Description: Staplehouse will offer holiday meal kits featuring Beef Wellington and optional sides; order online for pickup by Dec. 23.

Wood’s Chapel BBQ — Holiday Catering

Description: Wood’s Chapel BBQ will offer Christmas catering including roast beef, ham, glazed duck and seasonal sides; order by Dec. 16.

Delbar - Inman Park — Holiday Take-Out

Description: All Delbar locations will offer harissa-spiced leg of lamb for reheating at home, feeding up to seven. Preorder for pickup.