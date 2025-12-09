Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Dec. 12-14, 2025

article

Here are some of the most festive and highly anticipated events happening across metro Atlanta and beyond this weekend. From holiday markets and concerts to comedy shows, seasonal sports matchups and family-friendly experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

HOLIDAYS

Holiday Brass & Percussion Concert

Dec. 12

The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2741 Andrews Dr. NW, Atlanta

Enjoy the eighth annual holiday concert featuring members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion sections.

Kente Santa Claus Visits

Dec. 13, 20 & 23, 12–6 p.m. (break 3–4 p.m.)

One West End, Atlanta

Meet Atlanta’s first Black Santa, a beloved West End tradition dating back to 1973. Photos and selfies welcome.

Frozen Chanukah

Dec. 14

Ashford Lane, 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta

Celebrate with menorah lighting, music and winter-themed fun at this free family event.

OUTSIDE ATLANTA – HOLIDAY EVENTS

Season’s Screenings Movie Series

Dec. 5–18

Marcus Theatres locations

Holiday classics return to the big screen for $6 each, or use a $15 movie passport for four admissions.

Christmas Concert Experience

Dec. 11–14

World Harvest Church, Roswell

Free concert featuring choir, band, dancers and seasonal music.

Glow Skating Night

Dec. 12

City Springs, Sandy Springs

Skate under glowing lights with festive music; reservations encouraged.

Toys for Tots Jeeping for Kids Ride

Dec. 13

AVW Off-Road & Performance, Dallas

Annual convoy for charity with raffles, prizes and decorated Jeep contest.

Bright’s Christmas Market & Santa Visit

Dec. 13

490 Seaboard Ave., Hiram

Shop vendors, enjoy food and games, and meet Santa.

Christmas Concert at The Avenue

Dec. 12

The Avenue West Cobb, Kennesaw

Enjoy an outdoor performance celebrating 15 years of seasonal music.

Santa Paws 2025

Dec. 13

Reformation Brewery – Woodstock

Photos with Santa Paws, treats for pets and festive activities.

Gone With The West Holiday Performance

Dec. 13

Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville

Western holiday concert featuring the 2024 Group of the Year; registration required.

Canton Merry Market

Dec. 13

130 E Main St., Canton

Holiday market with Santa visits, followed by the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Jimmy Mac’s annual Toys for Tots party

Dec. 13

Jimmy Mac’s, Marietta

Ugly sweater day, themed cocktails, free buffet with toy donation and late-night entertainment.

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert

Dec. 14

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, Atlanta

Free concert featuring classic and contemporary holiday selections.

Holiday Art Market

Dec. 14

StillFire Brewing, Suwanee

Browse artisan vendors, enjoy music and food trucks; family and dog-friendly.

Holiday at The Historic Mill

Dec. 14

The Cowan Historic Mill, Acworth

Photos with Santa, vendors, crafts and kids’ activities.

Chanukah Celebration at The Outlet Shoppes

Dec. 14

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, Woodstock

Celebrate with music, latkes and refreshments.

HOLIDAY LISTINGS

SPECIAL EVENTS – OUTSIDE ATLANTA

Passport to Holidays Around the World

Dec. 12 (5–10 p.m.) & Dec. 13 (2–10 p.m.)

Lillian Webb Park, Norcross

Global holiday market with 60+ vendors and cultural performances.

LIVE MUSIC – INSIDE ATLANTA

Five Eight Holiday Show with The Ladies Of… Featuring James Hall

Dec. 12

Smith’s Olde Bar, Atlanta

Holiday show headlined by Athens rock group Five Eight.

HBCU National Championship Band of the Year

Dec. 12

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Top collegiate marching bands compete for the Red Lobster title.

Jungle Bells 2025

Dec. 12–13

The Masquerade, Underground Atlanta

Two-night drum & bass festival with headliners and after-parties.

Thievery Corporation

Dec. 13

Tabernacle Atlanta

Electronic duo brings their North American Tour to Atlanta.

LIVE MUSIC – OUTSIDE ATLANTA

The Linkin Park Tribute

Dec. 13

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Tribute show with major hits performed live.

THEATER

Frederick at Synchronicity Theatre

Through Dec. 28

Synchronicity Theatre, Atlanta

Family musical based on Leo Lionni’s beloved story; early booking recommended.

COMEDY

85 South Spin the Block Comedy Tour

Dec. 12

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean perform live.

Hissy Fit Comedy Night

Dec. 12

Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens

Holiday comedy night with food and drinks.

Trey Kennedy: Relatable Tour

Dec. 14

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

Live show from comedian known for viral skits.

SPORTS

Celebration Bowl

Dec. 13

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

HBCU National Championship returns; kickoff at noon.

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Dec. 13

State Farm Arena

College basketball lineup featuring Georgia vs. Cincinnati and Auburn vs. Chattanooga.

OTHER EVENTS

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Dec. 13–14

Downtown Atlanta

Special programming including scavenger hunts, arts workshops and cultural stories.

Second Chapter Book Sale

Dec. 12

Woodstock Public Library

Monthly expanded sale of books, puzzles and media.

Ferrari in America

Through March 29

Exhibition exploring Ferrari’s legacy in the U.S.

COMING UP

Anime Weekend

Dec. 18–21

Georgia World Congress Center

Multi-day anime convention with cosplay, gaming, manga, vendors and more.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.