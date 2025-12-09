Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Dec. 12-14, 2025
ATLANTA - Here are some of the most festive and highly anticipated events happening across metro Atlanta and beyond this weekend. From holiday markets and concerts to comedy shows, seasonal sports matchups and family-friendly experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
HOLIDAYS
Holiday Brass & Percussion Concert
Dec. 12
The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2741 Andrews Dr. NW, Atlanta
Enjoy the eighth annual holiday concert featuring members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion sections.
Kente Santa Claus Visits
Dec. 13, 20 & 23, 12–6 p.m. (break 3–4 p.m.)
One West End, Atlanta
Meet Atlanta’s first Black Santa, a beloved West End tradition dating back to 1973. Photos and selfies welcome.
Frozen Chanukah
Dec. 14
Ashford Lane, 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta
Celebrate with menorah lighting, music and winter-themed fun at this free family event.
OUTSIDE ATLANTA – HOLIDAY EVENTS
Season’s Screenings Movie Series
Dec. 5–18
Marcus Theatres locations
Holiday classics return to the big screen for $6 each, or use a $15 movie passport for four admissions.
Christmas Concert Experience
Dec. 11–14
World Harvest Church, Roswell
Free concert featuring choir, band, dancers and seasonal music.
Glow Skating Night
Dec. 12
City Springs, Sandy Springs
Skate under glowing lights with festive music; reservations encouraged.
Toys for Tots Jeeping for Kids Ride
Dec. 13
AVW Off-Road & Performance, Dallas
Annual convoy for charity with raffles, prizes and decorated Jeep contest.
Bright’s Christmas Market & Santa Visit
Dec. 13
490 Seaboard Ave., Hiram
Shop vendors, enjoy food and games, and meet Santa.
Christmas Concert at The Avenue
Dec. 12
The Avenue West Cobb, Kennesaw
Enjoy an outdoor performance celebrating 15 years of seasonal music.
Santa Paws 2025
Dec. 13
Reformation Brewery – Woodstock
Photos with Santa Paws, treats for pets and festive activities.
Gone With The West Holiday Performance
Dec. 13
Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville
Western holiday concert featuring the 2024 Group of the Year; registration required.
Canton Merry Market
Dec. 13
130 E Main St., Canton
Holiday market with Santa visits, followed by the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
Jimmy Mac’s annual Toys for Tots party
Dec. 13
Jimmy Mac’s, Marietta
Ugly sweater day, themed cocktails, free buffet with toy donation and late-night entertainment.
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert
Dec. 14
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, Atlanta
Free concert featuring classic and contemporary holiday selections.
Holiday Art Market
Dec. 14
StillFire Brewing, Suwanee
Browse artisan vendors, enjoy music and food trucks; family and dog-friendly.
Holiday at The Historic Mill
Dec. 14
The Cowan Historic Mill, Acworth
Photos with Santa, vendors, crafts and kids’ activities.
Chanukah Celebration at The Outlet Shoppes
Dec. 14
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, Woodstock
Celebrate with music, latkes and refreshments.
HOLIDAY LISTINGS
- Christmas light displays in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
- Christmas & holiday shopping in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
- Holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
- Christmas & holiday festivities in metro Atlanta | 2025
- North Georgia town tree lightings, Christmas parades | 2025
- Holiday ice skating in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
SPECIAL EVENTS – OUTSIDE ATLANTA
Passport to Holidays Around the World
Dec. 12 (5–10 p.m.) & Dec. 13 (2–10 p.m.)
Lillian Webb Park, Norcross
Global holiday market with 60+ vendors and cultural performances.
LIVE MUSIC – INSIDE ATLANTA
Five Eight Holiday Show with The Ladies Of… Featuring James Hall
Dec. 12
Smith’s Olde Bar, Atlanta
Holiday show headlined by Athens rock group Five Eight.
HBCU National Championship Band of the Year
Dec. 12
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Top collegiate marching bands compete for the Red Lobster title.
Jungle Bells 2025
Dec. 12–13
The Masquerade, Underground Atlanta
Two-night drum & bass festival with headliners and after-parties.
Thievery Corporation
Dec. 13
Tabernacle Atlanta
Electronic duo brings their North American Tour to Atlanta.
LIVE MUSIC – OUTSIDE ATLANTA
The Linkin Park Tribute
Dec. 13
MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
Tribute show with major hits performed live.
THEATER
Frederick at Synchronicity Theatre
Through Dec. 28
Synchronicity Theatre, Atlanta
Family musical based on Leo Lionni’s beloved story; early booking recommended.
COMEDY
85 South Spin the Block Comedy Tour
Dec. 12
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean perform live.
Hissy Fit Comedy Night
Dec. 12
Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens
Holiday comedy night with food and drinks.
Trey Kennedy: Relatable Tour
Dec. 14
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
Live show from comedian known for viral skits.
SPORTS
Celebration Bowl
Dec. 13
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
HBCU National Championship returns; kickoff at noon.
Holiday Hoopsgiving
Dec. 13
State Farm Arena
College basketball lineup featuring Georgia vs. Cincinnati and Auburn vs. Chattanooga.
OTHER EVENTS
Children's Museum of Atlanta
Dec. 13–14
Downtown Atlanta
Special programming including scavenger hunts, arts workshops and cultural stories.
Second Chapter Book Sale
Dec. 12
Woodstock Public Library
Monthly expanded sale of books, puzzles and media.
Ferrari in America
Through March 29
Exhibition exploring Ferrari’s legacy in the U.S.
COMING UP
Anime Weekend
Dec. 18–21
Georgia World Congress Center
Multi-day anime convention with cosplay, gaming, manga, vendors and more.
