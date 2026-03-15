Delta offering flexible travel at Atlanta airport ahead of severe weather

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The Brief Delta is encouraging travelers to change flights to, from or through the Atlanta airport on Monday. The announcement comes as a powerful storm front is forecast to move through the southeast before making its way up north. The airline said it anticipates multiple delays and possible travel cancellations and is offering a fare difference waiver for a specific time.



Delta Air Lines is encouraging customers flying to, from or through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday to reschedule their flights due to severe weather forecast to impact the region.

What they're saying:

A powerful line of storms is set to move through North Georgia from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., but that line will continue into the northeast, disrupting travel as it moves.

Delta said it expects several delays and potential cancellations to accompany the storm as it passes through major cities like Atlanta, New York City, and Boston.

As a result, the company is offering a fare difference waiver for rebooked travel on or before March 24 in the same service cabin as originally booked.

"If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance," a Delta spokesperson said.

Customers are encouraged to move their flights on Monday through the Delta app or delta.com.

RELATED: Risk upgraded as storms bring severe weather to North Georgia Monday

The airline said it will provide customers with as much notice as possible about flight changes, but travelers should continue to monitor their itineraries for any changes.

If a flight gets canceled, Delta automatically rebooks customers' flights.

Local perspective:

The storm is expected to bring damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes to the region.