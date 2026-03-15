Man charged in Gwinnett County jury duty scam

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The Brief Gwinnett County deputies say a man stole $1,350 in an alleged jury duty scam. The victim sent the money after the man called posing as an officer. Investigators tracked the phone number used in the alleged scam to Garrett Thompson.



Gwinnett County deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing $1,350 in an alleged jury duty scam, officials said.

What we know:

Garrett Thompson was arrested on March 5.

Jail Intelligence Unit investigators received a call from a citizen who said he had been targeted by a person who identified themselves as "Officer Shepherd" regarding a jury duty issue.

The caller told the victim to pay $1,350 or turn himself in to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim sent the money to the phone number provided by the caller, and authorities used the number to identify Thompson as the suspect.

Thompson allegedly admitted to receiving the funds and was arrested without incident.

What they're saying:

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay vigilant.

"The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that law enforcement will never request payment over the phone to resolve jury duty matters or other legal issues. Residents who receive suspicious calls are encouraged to report them to their local law enforcement," a spokesperson for the office said.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say whether Thompson may be connected to similar scams. Deputies did not share what they had charged Thompson with.