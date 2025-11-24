Alpharetta gets festive with a Christmas 'Miracle'

The Brief The holiday season just got a lot more festive in Alpharetta thanks to Miracle, the pop-up Christmas-themed cocktail bar located inside The Hamilton Alpharetta, Curio Collection by Hilton. The bar features over-the-top decor, lots of Christmas music, and special holiday-themed cocktails and light bites. The Miracle concept was created back in 2014 by Greg Boehm, and has since spread to cities around the world.



There’s already been a "Miracle on 34th Street" — now, it’s time for a Miracle on Main St.!

The holiday season just got a lot more festive in Alpharetta thanks to Miracle, the pop-up Christmas-themed cocktail bar located inside The Hamilton Alpharetta, Curio Collection by Hilton. And when we say "Christmas-themed," we mean it — the decor is delightfully over-the-top, with an explosion of tinsel and garland, holiday tunes playing through the speakers, and a menu of light bites and cocktails that’ll make you feel merry and bright all the way through the end of the year!

The Miracle concept was created back in 2014, when Greg Boehm transformed his unfinished New York cocktail bar into a red and green wonderland. It was a hit, and grew to four locations the following year. Since then, Miracle locations have "popped-up" in cities around the world (including Atlanta in 2016, with the arrival of Miracle on Monroe).

Miracle on Main St. is located at 35 Milton Avenue in Alpharetta, and is scheduled to run through Dec. 31 Regular hours are 5 p.m. to midnight on Sundays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Entry is $10 (and will get you a light-up necklace and a Santa hat!) and walk-ins are welcome — reservations are recommended for larger parties.

For more information on the pop-up, click over to its Instagram page here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting very festive in Alpharetta!