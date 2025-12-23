Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 23, 2025

Special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2025:

Susan Brown gives tips on how to make the holiday brighter for family members with dementia: The holidays can be a joyful time, but for families with a loved one living with dementia, the season often brings stress, confusion, and emotional challenges. Susan gives tips on how families can help loved ones with dementia experience a calmer, more meaningful holiday season.

3 easy Christmas Themed DIY cupcake designs with Small Cakes: They are offering fun and creative cupcake decorating classes for individuals of all skill levels and ages throughout the holiday season. They also are keeping their bakery stocked with the most delicious gourmet cupcakes, cookies and celebration cakes you have ever tasted and laid eyes on. To learn more, click here.

Stocking stuffers for kids & kidults with Ali Mierzejewski: Sometimes the best gifts come in small packages, perfect for stockings, and with affordable price tags for your wallet!

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Celebs are getting into the reality TV business, but it's all about helping others, and telling stories. Christal Jordan has the latest on some upcoming shows.

Pet of the Day: FurKids brings in a sweet cat named Dudley for adoption. Click here to learn more information.

