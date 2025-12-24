Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 24, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Dec. 24, 2025:

Top AI strategist, Alicia Lyttle, shares an urgent game plan amid rising U.S. job losses: With U.S. job cuts surging to levels unseen since the height of the pandemic, over 1.17 million layoffs in 2025 alone, there’s a new wave of fear rippling through America’s workforce.



Black Santa House in Southwest Atlanta: Two sisters in Southwest Atlanta have been collecting black Santa's for decades. The first time we checked in, they had 304. Then last year that number increased to 535. Since then, Camille Smith Zeigle, and her sister Gayla Smith Mitchell have added hundreds more to their impressive collection. We caught up with them earlier this week to check it out.



Knife Mediterranean Atlanta stops by the studio to make a seafood volcano: Step into Knife, where the essence of modern Mediterranean cuisine harmonizes with an atmosphere that exudes chic sophistication. Owners say the menu is designed to tantalize your taste buds and an array of expertly crafted cocktails. Click here for the menu.

Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson on their new film ‘Song Song Blue’: Two down-on-their-luck performers form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. "Song Song Blue" hits theaters on Christmas Day. Watch the trailer, here.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a kitten named Huckleberry.