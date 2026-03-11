Woman fends off attacker at Macedonia Kroger; deputies seek leads

article

The Brief Deputies are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman in a Kroger restroom on Tuesday night. Surveillance video shows the man had entered women's bathrooms at nearby Macedonia businesses the same night. The victim of the attempted assault was not injured.



Cherokee County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of following a woman into the bathroom at a Kroger store on Cumming Highway and trying to assault her.

What we know:

Officials said the attempted assault happened around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the Macedonia community.

The victim told deputies that she had gone into the woman’s restroom stall when she noticed an unknown man standing in front of it moments later.

When she opened the stall door, the man allegedly attempted to assault her. The victim screamed and struck him with her keys, causing the attacker to retreat and flee the store.

The woman was not injured during the encounter.

Surveillance footage confirms the man was watching the victim and caught him entering the restroom after her.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputies are searching for the man pictured, who is accused of assaulting a woman at a Macedonia Kroger on Mar. 10, 2026. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby Macedonia businesses showing the same man entering women’s restrooms at each store throughout Tuesday night.

The alleged attacker is a white male, about five feet ten inches tall, estimated to be between 17 and 23 years old. During the incident, the man was wearing black pants, a navy hoodie, and had a "man bun" hairstyle with patchy facial hair.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call 911.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say whether the man attacked other women at the nearby businesses.