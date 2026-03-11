Atlanta weather: Warm today, storms tonight before sharp temperature drop

The Brief Metro Atlanta will see warm temperatures near 80 degrees Wednesday before storms move in overnight. Some storms late tonight into early Thursday could bring damaging wind gusts and a small tornado risk. Cooler air arrives behind the front, with highs dropping into the 50s and chilly mornings in the 30s possible next week.



Metro Atlanta is expected to see a warm and pleasant Wednesday before a cold front brings storms overnight and a sharp drop in temperatures heading into Thursday.

Warm Wednesday

What we know:

Temperatures are forecast to climb close to a record-tying high of around 82 degrees Wednesday afternoon as sunshine mixes with passing clouds. But that warm stretch will be short-lived.

Storms coming

What's next:

Forecasters say a cold front moving in from the west will bring a line of storms to the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. While the most intense severe weather is expected to remain west of Georgia, metro Atlanta could still see strong storms.

The main concern with the overnight storms will be damaging wind gusts, though the possibility of a brief tornado or small hail cannot be ruled out. The greatest risk window appears to be from after midnight through around sunrise Thursday.

Heavy rain is also expected with the system, which could make for a wet morning commute. However, the rain could also bring some beneficial moisture to the region.

By Thursday afternoon, the storms should move out as winds shift out of the north and cooler air moves into the region.

Cooler temps later this week

High temperatures Thursday are expected to struggle to reach the upper 50s — a significant change from Wednesday’s warmth.

The cooler pattern will continue into the weekend and early next week, with several mornings possibly dipping into the 30s. Forecasters say that could raise the potential for frost or freeze concerns in parts of north Georgia.

Wednesday:

Partly sunny and very warm. High near 80–82.

Late Wednesday night – Early Thursday:

Storms moving through after midnight. Risk for damaging wind, heavy rain, and a low tornado threat.

Thursday:

Rain early, clearing later. Much cooler. High near 58.

Friday:

Chilly morning around 39, then sunny and pleasant.

Saturday:

Mostly sunny and gorgeous conditions.

Sunday:

Nice start, storms possible late afternoon and evening.

Monday:

Early rain possible, then drying out. Temperatures falling again.

Tuesday:

Coldest morning of the stretch with lows just above freezing possible.