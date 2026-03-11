New exhibit, EmpowerHER, celebrating women artists opens in Atlanta

The Brief A new art exhibit highlighting female artists across Georgia opens Friday for Women’s History Month. The exhibit will be displayed at multiple downtown locations, including the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum. The exhibition runs through April 25.



A new exhibit celebrating women in art is opening Friday featuring works from female artists across Georgia in recognition of Women’s History Month.

What we know:

The exhibit is mainly housed at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center. However, organizers say it expanded this year to include additional space at the Fulton County Government Center on Pryor Street and the Central Library, both located downtown.

EmpowerHER Director and Curator Tisha Smith says the exhibition aims to spotlight diverse voices, experiences and achievements of women through a variety of artistic mediums.

The exhibit will kick off Friday evening with an opening reception at the aviation museum, located off Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The exhibition will remain on display through Saturday, April 25.