Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Troup County jail

The Brief A Troup County inmate died on Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell. Montavious Rhodes died at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. The GBI is performing Rhodes' autopsy to determine his cause of death.



Officials are investigating after a man was found unresponsive on Wednesday in his cell at the Troup County Jail.

What we know:

During a routine meal pass just before 8:30 a.m., Montavious Rhodes, 44, was found unresponsive by jail staff in his cell, according to officials.

Medical staff were notified and began life-saving measures before Rhodes was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Rhodes’ cause of death is still unknown. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is performing the autopsy.