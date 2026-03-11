Expand / Collapse search

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Troup County jail

Published  March 11, 2026 4:09pm EDT
Troup County
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating after a man was found unresponsive on Wednesday in his cell at the Troup County Jail. 

What we know:

During a routine meal pass just before 8:30 a.m., Montavious Rhodes, 44, was found unresponsive by jail staff in his cell, according to officials.

Medical staff were notified and began life-saving measures before Rhodes was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died. 

What we don't know:

Rhodes’ cause of death is still unknown. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is performing the autopsy. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Troup County Sheriff's Office. 

