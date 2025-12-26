Georgia holiday traffic deaths double overnight

article

The Brief Traffic fatalities on Georgia roads doubled overnight. State troopers have arrested 38 people for DUI and issued dozens of citations for distracted driving and seatbelt violations. Authorities continue to urge drivers to slow down and stay sober as they monitor holiday travel through the weekend.



The Georgia Department of Public Safety said the number of people killed on Georgia roadways doubled between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

What we know:

In a 7 p.m. Thursday update, the department said three people had died in crashes statewide. In its Friday 6 a.m. update, the department said that number rose to six.

One of those deaths involved a man who died after his car crashed into a home in northwest Atlanta.

By the numbers:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers have made dozens of arrests and responded to 36 crashes across the state over the holiday travel period.

The agency said its troopers alone have responded to 36 crashes — only one was fatal, but 12 had injuries reported. Troopers also wrote 24 citations for distracted driving and 30 citations for seatbelt violations.

In total, troopers have charged 38 people with driving under the influence.

The agency reported two of those arrests happened on Interstate 75 in Fulton County.

What they're saying:

"Speeding and impaired driving remain leading factors in serious crashes. Plan a sober ride, follow the speed limit, and make safe choices before you get behind the wheel," the agency said in a social media post.

What's next:

The agency will continue to update statistics throughout the weekend.

FOX 5 has also reached out to numerous local police departments for statistics and is waiting to hear back.