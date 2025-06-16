Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Atlanta shooting under investigation along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 16, 2025 6:08pm EDT
Police investigate a deadly shooting along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW at Rock Street in Atlanta on June 16, 2025. article

Police investigate a deadly shooting along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW at Rock Street in Atlanta on June 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly shooting along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW. 

What we know:

The shooting happened on Monday afternoon near the intersection of Rock Street, just south of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. 

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

 He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The name of the man, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and details on the shooter have not been released.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.

