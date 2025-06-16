Deadly Atlanta shooting under investigation along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.
article
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly shooting along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Monday afternoon near the intersection of Rock Street, just south of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.
Police investigate a deadly shooting along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW at Rock Street in Atlanta on June 16, 2025. (FOX 5)
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The name of the man, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and details on the shooter have not been released.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.