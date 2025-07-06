Georgia Rep. Carter's granddaughters at Texas camp that flooded

The Brief Carter posted on X to say that his granddaughters were safe but that their cousin, Janie, died in the flooding. The worst flooding struck Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp near the Guadalupe River. The major flooding in south Texas came after four months' worth of rain fell in just hours.



Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter said his granddaughters were at the Texas summer camp that flooded, leaving dozens of young girls dead or missing.

What we know:

Carter posted on X to say that his granddaughters were safe but that their cousin, Janie, died in the flooding.

"Please join me in prayers for Texas. We must ensure that they have the resources they need to find those still missing and save lives," Carter said.

The backstory:

The major flooding in south Texas came after four months' worth of rain fell in just hours.

The latest report shows almost 60 people have died so far, and dozens more are missing.

The worst flooding struck Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp near the Guadalupe River.

Campers as young as 8 years old were swept away in the floods.