Three people injured in shooting at DeKalb County park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting in southwest DeKalb County.
What we know:
DeKalb police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at Chapel Hill Park.
Officers said they found a 19-year-old woman shot at the scene. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
Two other victims showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police said there is no information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: Information in this article came from DeKalb police through an email.