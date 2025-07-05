Three people injured in shooting at DeKalb County park

The Brief DeKalb police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at Chapel Hill Park. Officers said they found a 19-year-old woman shot at the scene. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Two other victims showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.



Three people were injured in a shooting in southwest DeKalb County.

What we know:

DeKalb police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at Chapel Hill Park.

Officers said they found a 19-year-old woman shot at the scene. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Two other victims showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police said there is no information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.