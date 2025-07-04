Man shocked while trying to steal copper from Dunwoody electrical box, police say

article

Dunwoody police say a pair of would-be thieves got quite a shock when they tried to steal copper from an electrical box.

Officials say their investigation began with a 911 call about a man injured near Perimeter Center Parkway on Monday night.

What we know:

The man received a ride to the hospital from the woman who reportedly acted as his lookout while he was trying to break into a live electrical box.

Officers say they realized something was up when they found the open box with tools and blood on the ground.

After being treated at the hospital, both the man and the woman were charged in connection with the incident. Officials say they are now "current-ly" facing jail time.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identities of the arrested individuals.

What they're saying:

"Guess crime doesn't always pay... and sometimes it really hurts," the police department wrote on Facebook.