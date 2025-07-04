Where to see July 4th fireworks in metro Atlanta

Happy 4th of July! Many firework shows are taking place around metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Several celebrations took place earlier in the day. Click here to take a look at photos.

Here's a list of some local shows:

Atlanta and Fulton County

Fourth of July at The Roof at Ponce City Market

When: July 4

Where: The Roof at Ponce City Market

What: Carnival games, boardwalk rides, classic bites, red-white-and-blue décor, and a new rooftop roller skating rink.

Cost: General admission required; check The Roof’s website for ticket info and pricing.

Independence Day Celebration

When: July 3

Where: Newtown Park, Johns Creek

What: Live music, family activities, food and fireworks

Cost: Free admission

Salute to the Red, White & Blue in East Point

When: July 4

Where: East Point Downtown Commons

What: Live music headlined by funk artist RAHBI, plus performances by Dri Jack, Amayé Love, and Tony Evans Jr. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

July Fourth Fireworks at Wills Park

When: July 4

Where: Wills Park, Alpharetta

What: Patriotic fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. — bring blankets and chairs

Cost: Free admission

Stars & Stripes – Fireworks Celebration

When: July 4

Where: City Green, Sandy Springs

What: Family-friendly gathering with fireworks and community celebration

Cost: Free admission

Fourth of July Celebration at Roswell Area Park

When: July 4

Where: Roswell Area Park, Roswell

What: Live music, multiple food trucks, and fireworks at sunset

Cost: Free admission

Bartow County

City of Cartersville Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Dellinger Park, Cartersville

What: Live entertainment, children’s activities, food vendors and fireworks. Parade at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

DeKalb County

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

When: July 1–7

Where: Memorial Lawn at Stone Mountain Park

What: Nightly fireworks following the Music Across America Light Show

Cost: Included with park admission

Celebration of Independence in Tucker

When: July 3

Where: Main Street, Tucker

What: Food trucks and live music. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

July 4 Parade & Street Festival in Avondale Estates

When: July 4

Where: Parade begins at Berkeley Rd & Clarendon Ave, travels to South Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA

What: Family-friendly parade featuring Lightning McQueen, Paw Patrol, Ghostbusters, and more.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade

When: July 4

Where: Dunwoody Village, Dunwoody

What: Traditional parade with marching bands, floats, clowns and animal units. Starts at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

Pied Piper Parade, Concert & Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: downtown Decatur

What: Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Clairmont Avenue. Live music and fireworks follow parade.

Cobb County

Braves Game & Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Truist Park

What: Watch the Atlanta Braves take on the Baltimore Orioles, with a fireworks show immediately after the game.

Cost: Game ticket required; visit mlb.com/braves for details

Fourth in the Park

When: July 4

Where: Marietta Square, Marietta

What: Parade, arts and crafts show, concerts, kid’s zone and fireworks

Cost: Free admission

July Fourth Concert and Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Cauble Park, Acworth

What: Food vendors, live music, and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Fourth of July Celebration, Cruise-In and Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

What: Music, food, vendors, cruise-in car show and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Star Spangled Nights at Six Flags Over Georgia

When: July 4–5

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

What: Patriotic fireworks synced to music after a day of theme park thrills

Cost: Included with park admission

Cherokee County

July Fourth Spectacular!

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Woodstock

What: Parade, festival, live music and evening fireworks

Cost: Free admission

Chamblee Rocks: 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Chamblee City Hall, Chamblee

What: Community festival with live local bands, patriotic performances, food & family fun. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Independence Day Celebration

When: July 4

Where: downtown Canton

What: Parade begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Canton. Fireworks at dusk at Riverstone Parkway.

Coweta County

Independence Day Parade

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Newnan

What: Traditional hometown parade from Veteran’s Memorial Park to Greenville Street Park

Cost: Free admission

Douglas County

Douglasville Independence Day Parade

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Douglasville

What: Church Street parade, followed by festivities and fireworks at Town Green

Cost: Free admission

Harris County

July Fourth Star Spangled Beach Party

When: July 4–5

Where: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain

What: Beach games, mini golf, water activities and a Fireworks Extravaganza

Cost: Included with daily admission to Callaway Gardens

Fayette County

Peachtree City July Fourth Parade & Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Village on the Green, Peachtree City

What: Morning parade on Peachtree Parkway and evening fireworks over Lake Peachtree

Cost: Free admission

Fun Spot America Atlanta: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Fun Spot America Atlanta, Fayetteville

What: A spectacular fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music, plus 25+ rides and attractions including the award-winning ArieForce One roller coaster and new Hook & Slice ride.

Cost: Fireworks are free to watch; admission to the park is free. Ride passes available for purchase (discounts online).

Forsyth County

Cumming Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming

What: Steam engine parade, food, vendors, kids’ activities and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Gwinnett County

Star Spangled Snellville

When: July 4

Where: Snellville Towne Green, Snellville

What: Independence Day festival with fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

4th of July at Lanier Islands

When: June 29-July 7

Where: Lanier Islands, Buford

What: Nightly fireworks show, live music, poolside cookout, games and more

Hall County

July 4th Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Laurel Park, Gainesville

What: Live music, kids’ activities, food, drinks, arts & crafts, and fireworks at dusk.

Cost: $15 per car for parking; proceeds benefit veterans programs

Henry County

Fourth of July Extravaganza

When: July 4

Where: VyStar Amphitheater, Stockbridge

What: Live performance by Jagged Edge. Fireworks.

Cost: Free

Jackson County

July 4th Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Braselton Town Green

What: Patriotic parade, family-friendly festival, and a fireworks show.

Cost: Free

Lumpkin County

July 4th Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Dahlonega Square and Drill Field, University of North Georgia, Dahlonega

What: 5K, parade, live music, car show, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence, with fireworks at dusk.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Paulding County

4th of July Concert & Fireworks in Dallas

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Dallas

What: Family event with food trucks, live music and fireworks show

Cost: Free admission

Towns County

July Fourth Fireworks at Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

When: July 4

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Mountain-style celebration with spectacular fireworks over Lake Chatuge

Cost: Free admission

Union County

Red, White & Blairsville Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Meeks Park, Blairsville

What: Family fun with bounce houses, cornhole, kickball, food trucks, and fireworks set against the scenic North Georgia mountains.

Cost: Free