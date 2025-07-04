Where to see July 4th fireworks in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Happy 4th of July! Many firework shows are taking place around metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Several celebrations took place earlier in the day. Click here to take a look at photos.
Here's a list of some local shows:
Atlanta and Fulton County
Fourth of July at The Roof at Ponce City Market
When: July 4
Where: The Roof at Ponce City Market
What: Carnival games, boardwalk rides, classic bites, red-white-and-blue décor, and a new rooftop roller skating rink.
Cost: General admission required; check The Roof’s website for ticket info and pricing.
Independence Day Celebration
When: July 3
Where: Newtown Park, Johns Creek
What: Live music, family activities, food and fireworks
Cost: Free admission
Salute to the Red, White & Blue in East Point
When: July 4
Where: East Point Downtown Commons
What: Live music headlined by funk artist RAHBI, plus performances by Dri Jack, Amayé Love, and Tony Evans Jr. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
July Fourth Fireworks at Wills Park
When: July 4
Where: Wills Park, Alpharetta
What: Patriotic fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. — bring blankets and chairs
Cost: Free admission
Stars & Stripes – Fireworks Celebration
When: July 4
Where: City Green, Sandy Springs
What: Family-friendly gathering with fireworks and community celebration
Cost: Free admission
Fourth of July Celebration at Roswell Area Park
When: July 4
Where: Roswell Area Park, Roswell
What: Live music, multiple food trucks, and fireworks at sunset
Cost: Free admission
Bartow County
City of Cartersville Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Dellinger Park, Cartersville
What: Live entertainment, children’s activities, food vendors and fireworks. Parade at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
DeKalb County
Fantastic Fourth Celebration
When: July 1–7
Where: Memorial Lawn at Stone Mountain Park
What: Nightly fireworks following the Music Across America Light Show
Cost: Included with park admission
Celebration of Independence in Tucker
When: July 3
Where: Main Street, Tucker
What: Food trucks and live music. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
July 4 Parade & Street Festival in Avondale Estates
When: July 4
Where: Parade begins at Berkeley Rd & Clarendon Ave, travels to South Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA
What: Family-friendly parade featuring Lightning McQueen, Paw Patrol, Ghostbusters, and more.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade
When: July 4
Where: Dunwoody Village, Dunwoody
What: Traditional parade with marching bands, floats, clowns and animal units. Starts at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
Pied Piper Parade, Concert & Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: downtown Decatur
What: Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Clairmont Avenue. Live music and fireworks follow parade.
Cobb County
Braves Game & Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Truist Park
What: Watch the Atlanta Braves take on the Baltimore Orioles, with a fireworks show immediately after the game.
Cost: Game ticket required; visit mlb.com/braves for details
Fourth in the Park
When: July 4
Where: Marietta Square, Marietta
What: Parade, arts and crafts show, concerts, kid’s zone and fireworks
Cost: Free admission
July Fourth Concert and Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Cauble Park, Acworth
What: Food vendors, live music, and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Fourth of July Celebration, Cruise-In and Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
What: Music, food, vendors, cruise-in car show and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Star Spangled Nights at Six Flags Over Georgia
When: July 4–5
Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
What: Patriotic fireworks synced to music after a day of theme park thrills
Cost: Included with park admission
Cherokee County
July Fourth Spectacular!
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Woodstock
What: Parade, festival, live music and evening fireworks
Cost: Free admission
Chamblee Rocks: 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Chamblee City Hall, Chamblee
What: Community festival with live local bands, patriotic performances, food & family fun. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Independence Day Celebration
When: July 4
Where: downtown Canton
What: Parade begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Canton. Fireworks at dusk at Riverstone Parkway.
Coweta County
Independence Day Parade
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Newnan
What: Traditional hometown parade from Veteran’s Memorial Park to Greenville Street Park
Cost: Free admission
Douglas County
Douglasville Independence Day Parade
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Douglasville
What: Church Street parade, followed by festivities and fireworks at Town Green
Cost: Free admission
Harris County
July Fourth Star Spangled Beach Party
When: July 4–5
Where: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain
What: Beach games, mini golf, water activities and a Fireworks Extravaganza
Cost: Included with daily admission to Callaway Gardens
Fayette County
Peachtree City July Fourth Parade & Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Village on the Green, Peachtree City
What: Morning parade on Peachtree Parkway and evening fireworks over Lake Peachtree
Cost: Free admission
Fun Spot America Atlanta: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Fun Spot America Atlanta, Fayetteville
What: A spectacular fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music, plus 25+ rides and attractions including the award-winning ArieForce One roller coaster and new Hook & Slice ride.
Cost: Fireworks are free to watch; admission to the park is free. Ride passes available for purchase (discounts online).
Forsyth County
Cumming Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming
What: Steam engine parade, food, vendors, kids’ activities and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Gwinnett County
Star Spangled Snellville
When: July 4
Where: Snellville Towne Green, Snellville
What: Independence Day festival with fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
4th of July at Lanier Islands
When: June 29-July 7
Where: Lanier Islands, Buford
What: Nightly fireworks show, live music, poolside cookout, games and more
Hall County
July 4th Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Laurel Park, Gainesville
What: Live music, kids’ activities, food, drinks, arts & crafts, and fireworks at dusk.
Cost: $15 per car for parking; proceeds benefit veterans programs
Henry County
Fourth of July Extravaganza
When: July 4
Where: VyStar Amphitheater, Stockbridge
What: Live performance by Jagged Edge. Fireworks.
Cost: Free
Jackson County
July 4th Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Braselton Town Green
What: Patriotic parade, family-friendly festival, and a fireworks show.
Cost: Free
Lumpkin County
July 4th Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Dahlonega Square and Drill Field, University of North Georgia, Dahlonega
What: 5K, parade, live music, car show, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence, with fireworks at dusk.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Paulding County
4th of July Concert & Fireworks in Dallas
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Dallas
What: Family event with food trucks, live music and fireworks show
Cost: Free admission
Towns County
July Fourth Fireworks at Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
When: July 4
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Mountain-style celebration with spectacular fireworks over Lake Chatuge
Cost: Free admission
Union County
Red, White & Blairsville Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Meeks Park, Blairsville
What: Family fun with bounce houses, cornhole, kickball, food trucks, and fireworks set against the scenic North Georgia mountains.
Cost: Free