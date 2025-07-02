2-year-old Georgia toddler stung more than 150 times by yellowjackets

The Brief 2-year-old Beckham Reed was critically injured after being stung more than 150 times by yellow jackets while riding a toy vehicle on his family’s property. He is now in ICU at Memorial Savannah, undergoing dialysis and treatment for multi-organ failure, including serious kidney complications. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $75,000 to support his family as they ask for continued prayers and donations during his recovery.



A Georgia family is asking for prayers and financial support after their 2-year-old son, Beckham Reed, was critically injured in a rare and devastating accident involving a swarm of yellowjackets.

What we know:

Beckham was riding his electric toy side-by-side vehicle around his family’s property with his cousins when he disturbed a hidden yellowjacket nest and was immediately swarmed from head to toe. His parents rushed him to a nearby emergency room, where doctors treated him for more than 150 stings and sent him home with morphine and Benadryl, saying his breathing appeared stable.

Less than 24 hours later, Beckham’s condition rapidly deteriorated, according to his family. His skin turned yellow, and his parents rushed him to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. There, doctors recognized Beckham was in multi-organ failure—including his heart, liver, and kidneys.

The toddler was immediately transferred to the Pediatric ICU at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where a specialized team began dialysis, ventilator support, and life-saving IV treatments to help his body remove the massive amount of venom it had absorbed.

There is no antivenom for yellowjacket stings, and doctors can only provide supportive care while the toxins work their way out of the young boy's system.

What they're saying:

His condition remains serious, according to the GoFundMe campaign. Over the past several days, Beckham has experienced complications including rising kidney numbers and fluid buildup around his lungs. Doctors are restarting dialysis and administering blood transfusions as they monitor his kidney function closely. Despite the setbacks, his family remains hopeful and grateful for the small improvements.

The family has praised the staff at Memorial Savannah for their exceptional care, highlighting nurses and physicians who have gone above and beyond—including nurse Erica, who came in on her day off to care for Beckham.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the family’s medical and living expenses while they remain in Savannah. As of Wednesday morning, donations have exceeded $75,000.