Dale Murphy falls short in latest Baseball Hall of Fame vote
article
Former Atlanta Braves star and local restaurateur Dale Murphy made it halfway to the Baseball Hall of Fame — but once again came up short of induction.
What we know:
Murphy received six votes, only half of the 12 needed for entry into Cooperstown.
Hopes were high this year for the beloved Braves outfielder, who has been considered a Hall of Fame snub for decades.
The other side:
Meanwhile, Jeff Kent received the required 12 votes and will be enshrined.
Dig deeper:
Earlier this year, Murph’s, the restaurant Murphy owned in the Cobb Galleria, closed its doors.
The Source: Information in this article came from the MLB website and past FOX 5 reporting.