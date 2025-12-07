Expand / Collapse search

Dale Murphy falls short in latest Baseball Hall of Fame vote

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 7, 2025 8:46pm EST
NORTH PORT, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Dale Murphy during a spring training workout at CoolToday Park on February 21, 2025 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

Former Atlanta Braves star and local restaurateur Dale Murphy made it halfway to the Baseball Hall of Fame — but once again came up short of induction.

What we know:

Murphy received six votes, only half of the 12 needed for entry into Cooperstown.

Hopes were high this year for the beloved Braves outfielder, who has been considered a Hall of Fame snub for decades.

The other side:

Meanwhile, Jeff Kent received the required 12 votes and will be enshrined.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, Murph’s, the restaurant Murphy owned in the Cobb Galleria, closed its doors.

