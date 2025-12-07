Kennesaw State heading to Myrtle Beach Bowl
KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw State University football is bowl bound — and the Owls are headed to South Carolina.
What we know:
The team announced on X that it has accepted an invitation to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C., where KSU will face Western Michigan.
Kennesaw State (10–3) is coming off a thrilling 19–15 victory over Jacksonville State in the CUSA Championship Game, capped by quarterback Amari Odom connecting with wide receiver Navelle Dean for the game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining.
It marks the first time a team has won the championship game in the final minute of regulation.
What you can do:
Fans who want to sit in the KSU section can purchase tickets here.
What's next:
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 19 at Brooks Stadium, home of Coastal Carolina.
The Source: Information, including the picture, came from the KSU Athletics Twitter account.