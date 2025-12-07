Expand / Collapse search

Kennesaw State heading to Myrtle Beach Bowl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 7, 2025 5:40pm EST
Kennesaw State Owls
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

KSU Football 2025 CUSA champions

The Brief

    • Kennesaw State will face Western Michigan in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
    • The Owls earned their bid after a dramatic CUSA Championship win decided in the final minute.
    • The bowl game kicks off Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. ET at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw State University football is bowl bound — and the Owls are headed to South Carolina.

What we know:

The team announced on X that it has accepted an invitation to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C., where KSU will face Western Michigan.

Kennesaw State (10–3) is coming off a thrilling 19–15 victory over Jacksonville State in the CUSA Championship Game, capped by quarterback Amari Odom connecting with wide receiver Navelle Dean for the game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining.

It marks the first time a team has won the championship game in the final minute of regulation.

What you can do:

Fans who want to sit in the KSU section can purchase tickets here.

What's next:

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 19 at Brooks Stadium, home of Coastal Carolina.

The Source: Information, including the picture, came from the KSU Athletics Twitter account. 

Kennesaw State OwlsNewsSports