Kennesaw State heading to Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Brief Kennesaw State will face Western Michigan in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Owls earned their bid after a dramatic CUSA Championship win decided in the final minute. The bowl game kicks off Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. ET at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.



Kennesaw State University football is bowl bound — and the Owls are headed to South Carolina.

What we know:

The team announced on X that it has accepted an invitation to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C., where KSU will face Western Michigan.

Kennesaw State (10–3) is coming off a thrilling 19–15 victory over Jacksonville State in the CUSA Championship Game, capped by quarterback Amari Odom connecting with wide receiver Navelle Dean for the game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining.

It marks the first time a team has won the championship game in the final minute of regulation.

What you can do:

Fans who want to sit in the KSU section can purchase tickets here.

What's next:

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 19 at Brooks Stadium, home of Coastal Carolina.