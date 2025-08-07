Braves MVP Dale Murphy's restaurant closing at the Cobb Galleria

article

The Brief Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy will be closing his namesake restaurant at the Cobb Galleria for good next week. The restaurant said that it "had a great run" but would continue to host its MVP Experiences. The closure comes ahead of a major $190 million renovation and expansion project at the Galleria.



Next week will mark the end of an era for Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy.

The two-time National League MVP's restaurant, Murph's, located at the Cobb Galleria, will close on Aug. 12.

What they're saying:

The restaurant announced the future closure on Instagram, saying that "there doesn't appear to be a future for Murph's" with the upcoming renovations to the Galleria Mall.

"We’ve had a great run and it’s been a blast," the restaurant wrote. "Thank you so much to all of you who have made it so successful and have supported us all these years."

While the closure is a sad one, Murph's says that the MVP Experiences it hosts "aren't going anywhere."

The restaurant teased an update in October or November for its 2026 dates.

Dig deeper:

The closure comes before the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority is set to break ground on a $190 million renovation and expansion project.

The plan includes the demolition of the Galleria Specialty Shops and second floor meeting rooms to create a new junior ballroom, event courtyard, parking, and indoor event space.

The project will begin in the fall of 2025 and continue through early 2027. Part of the center will reopen in 2026 and continue to host trade shows and conventions.