Georgia Tech headed to Orlando for Pop-Tarts Bowl

The Brief Georgia Tech has accepted a bid to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season 9–3, one of their strongest seasons in decades. The bowl game kicks off Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.



Georgia Tech is officially bowl bound — and the Yellow Jackets are headed to Orlando.

What we know:

The team announced on X that it has accepted an invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl where they will take on BYU.

Dig deeper:

The news caps one of Tech’s best seasons in decades, with the Yellow Jackets finishing the regular season 9–3, a run that also earned head coach Brent Key a contract extension.

What's next:

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.