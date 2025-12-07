Georgia Tech headed to Orlando for Pop-Tarts Bowl
article
ATLANTA - Georgia Tech is officially bowl bound — and the Yellow Jackets are headed to Orlando.
What we know:
The team announced on X that it has accepted an invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl where they will take on BYU.
Dig deeper:
The news caps one of Tech’s best seasons in decades, with the Yellow Jackets finishing the regular season 9–3, a run that also earned head coach Brent Key a contract extension.
What's next:
The Pop-Tarts Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Tech Football X account and past FOX 5 reporting.