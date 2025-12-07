Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Tech headed to Orlando for Pop-Tarts Bowl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 7, 2025 5:16pm EST
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brent Key of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets reacts with Haynes King #10 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobb

The Brief

    • Georgia Tech has accepted a bid to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.
    • The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season 9–3, one of their strongest seasons in decades.
    • The bowl game kicks off Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech is officially bowl bound — and the Yellow Jackets are headed to Orlando.

What we know:

The team announced on X that it has accepted an invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl where they will take on BYU. 

Dig deeper:

The news caps one of Tech’s best seasons in decades, with the Yellow Jackets finishing the regular season 9–3, a run that also earned head coach Brent Key a contract extension.

What's next:

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Tech Football X account and past FOX 5 reporting. 

