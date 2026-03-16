Gunfire erupts outside Waffle House where dozens of teens had gathered

The Brief Witnesses say 30 to 50 teens had gathered outside a Waffle House on Dixie Avenue late Saturday night. Cartersville Police say surveillance video shows a fight broke out in the parking lot, then guns were drawn. Investigators say no one was shot, but two vehicles were hit.



Dozens of teens were gathered outside a Waffle House on Dixie Avenue in Catersville late Saturday evening when a fight broke out in the parking lot. Surveillance cameras caught the moment guns were drawn.

Waffle House employees describe chaotic shooting

What they're saying:

Lulu and Justin Crutcher were both working when dozens of teens walked into Waffle House just before midnight.

"They was really good kids, 'yes mam, no mam, can I please?', very well-mannered," said Lulu.

After all the meals were served, the Crutchers walked outside to take a break. That's when chaos erupted.

"We're watching all these kids come in and out of the restaurant. Next thing I know: pow, pow, pow, pow, six of them rang out. We ducked down, jumped behind the car, I jumped on my wife," said Justin Crutcher.

Cartersville Police review surveillance after parking lot fight

What we know:

Cartersville Police raced to the restaurant. By the time they arrived, most of the teens had scattered.

Police watched numerous surveillance videos and determined there was a fight and guns were drawn. Police say no one was shot, but two vehicles got hit.

"Witnesses said there were multiple people shooting. Two vehicles were reported being hit, one was in the parking lot and the other was driving by on Joe Frank Harris Parkway," said Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio.

Lulu says the driver of that truck had just been to the Waffle House.

"He was like in shock. He was like, ‘I just came here to get pork chops,’" said Lulu.

Lulu and Jusitn are grateful no one was hurt but are still shocked about the shooting.

"It's crazy the kids out here they couldn't' been no more than 20 at the most, they weren't even old enough to drink and they're in there with guns," said Justin.

Search for suspects continues in Dixie Avenue gunfire

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests. Investigators are looking at surveillance videos from numerous businesses.

What you can do:

Police ask if you have any additional video or information, contact the Cartersville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690.