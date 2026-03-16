Atlanta Police search for person of interest in 'cold-blooded' Coleman Street murder

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The Brief Atlanta police identified Marquavius Henry as a person of interest in the February murder of 21-year-old Trevales Tolbert Jr. Investigators say Tolbert was shot and killed inside his home in the Pittsburgh neighborhood just before 3 p.m. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Henry for questioning in what they describe as a "cold-blooded" killing



Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with the "cold-blooded" deadly shooting of 21-year-old Trevales Tolbert Jr. on Coleman Street last month.

Search for person of interest

What we know:

Marquavius Henry has been identified by the Atlanta Police Department as a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in Tolbert’s murder.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW. According to police, Tolbert was inside his Pittsburgh neighborhood home when he shot.

Unanswered questions in murder probe

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting or confirmed if Henry and Tolbert knew each other.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henry or has details about the case, please call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.