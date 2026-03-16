Atlanta Police search for person of interest in 'cold-blooded' Coleman Street murder
ATLANTA - Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with the "cold-blooded" deadly shooting of 21-year-old Trevales Tolbert Jr. on Coleman Street last month.
Search for person of interest
What we know:
Marquavius Henry has been identified by the Atlanta Police Department as a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in Tolbert’s murder.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW. According to police, Tolbert was inside his Pittsburgh neighborhood home when he shot.
Unanswered questions in murder probe
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting or confirmed if Henry and Tolbert knew each other.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henry or has details about the case, please call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit and official police reports.