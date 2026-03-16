Decatur group fights to protect sacred land from potential development

The Brief The Beacon Hill Grassroots Coalition is fighting to pause a Decatur City Schools construction project to protect land linked to the Muskogee Creek Nation and enslaved people. Community members are calling for an archaeological study of the Trinity West Place site, which they describe as "sacred ground" currently threatened by development. Decatur City Commissioners are weighing legal options as the school district claims it is exempt from a moratorium currently protecting the property.



An organization in Decatur is working to preserve a plot of land it describes as sacred ground, citing a deep history involving the Muskogee Creek Nation and enslaved African Americans.

Historic preservation or early childhood education?

The Beacon Hill Grassroots Coalition is calling on the city to conduct an archaeological study of the property along Trinity West Place to determine what remains beneath the surface.

The land is currently the subject of potential plans by Decatur City Schools to build an early childhood learning center.

Wanda Watters, a descendant of the old Beacon Hill community, says the site's history must be preserved, even if it is not currently visible.

"A lot of things that aren't visible today, it doesn't mean that it has to be lost in the history," Watters said.

Site holds history of Muskogee Creek Nation and enslaved workers

Watters noted that the Muskogee Creek Nation lived on the land in the 1800s before enslaved African Americans lived and worked there.

"Then the enslaved African Americans lived on that land while we worked and built and did the labor of developing the city, and then we were displaced," Watters said. "I say we because I was a part of the last phase of the displacement due to urban renewal."

What we know:

The property on Trinity West Place currently consists of grass and plants, but the coalition is asking the Historic Preservation Commission to approve an archaeological study.

Legal battle looms over construction moratorium

While the school district has considered the site for a new education facility, a moratorium is currently in place that prevents any activity on the land.

However, the group says the school district believes it is exempt from that moratorium.

At a City Commission meeting Monday night, commissioners discussed three options regarding a request from the school board for the land.

An attorney hired by the commission was present to answer questions about those paths forward.

The coalition expressed uncertainty about whether the school district can legally use bond money to build on land that may be historic and said it is working with state lawmakers on the matter.

Requests for comment were sent to both the City of Decatur and Decatur Schools. The city acknowledged the request but has not yet provided a statement, and a response from the school district is pending.

What they're saying:

The organization said it values early childhood education but believes the district should explore alternative locations for the center to ensure the Trinity Avenue site is protected.

"It's a restoration process, it's not just artifacts to be found and hope for things to create conversation, it's about proof that there's history in that soil," Watters said. "There's a lot of history that is really buried, and I don't know that it's ever been recorded or if deliberately erased, but there is history there that should be taught and shared with this community."

Fonta High, a member of the coalition, said the city should look at other options for the school building.

"We think there's multiple options that need to be explored by city schools of Decatur for early childhood education which is important but preserving that land is also important as well," High said. "Right now, there's a moratorium where nothing can take place on the land. CSD believes they are exempt from that."

High added that the community should consider the area's lineage.

"I think it's important that people ask the question, who was here before me?" High said.

During the commission meeting, Commissioner George Dusenbury expressed frustration with how the situation has been managed so far.

"Nobody has been impressed with the way the school system has handled the situation. None of us are happy about what they have done to civic trust. I think there is a desire to state that, like ok you can't do it, sue us which is what a 2nd option opens it up to," Dusenbury said.