Falcons eliminated from playoff contention after 37–9 loss to Seahawks

article

The Brief The Falcons fell 37–9 to Seattle after a tied first half. Atlanta clinched its eighth straight losing season and was eliminated from playoff contention. The team faces Tampa Bay on Thursday night.



Despite a promising start, the Atlanta Falcons were routed by the Seattle Seahawks 37–9 on Sunday.

What we know:

Tied 6–6 at halftime, Seattle (10–3) exploded for 31 points in the second half, overwhelming the Falcons (4–9) and putting the game out of reach.

With their seventh loss in eight games, Atlanta secured its eighth straight losing season, matching the longest stretch in franchise history. The defeat also officially eliminated the Falcons from playoff contention with a month remaining in the regular season.

Dig deeper:

Atlanta has not made the postseason since 2017, the year after its infamous Super Bowl collapse against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

What's next:

The Falcons travel to Tampa Bay on Thursday night to face the Buccaneers in an NFC South matchup.