Atlanta animal shelter holds 'slumber party' during winter storm

article

The Brief LifeLine staff stayed overnight at shelters during freezing storms to ensure every animal remained safe and comforted. A 280% surge in animal intake has severely strained resources despite the team's unwavering dedication. The organization maintains a 90% lifesaving rate, meeting the national standard for "No-Kill" shelter status.



When you love what you do, it’s not really work. A small team at LifeLine Animal Project held a slumber party, of sorts, during the recent winter storms to keep the little ones safe.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post this week, LifeLine humble-bragged on multiple team members who spent several days at the Community Animal Center to keep the dogs and cats in their care safe through the storm.

"When the temperatures dropped and winter weather hit Atlanta much harder than expected, our commitment to the animals in our care did not change," the post began. "Over the past two weekends, our city faced difficult and unpredictable conditions."

The photos shared with the post show team members set up in various sections of the shelter, some playing with the animals.

"We worked to get as many pets as possible into foster homes, but many animals still remained in our shelters. During those freezing nights, our team showed up in the biggest way possible. Staff stayed overnight at each of our locations to make sure every animal was warm, safe, fed, and comforted," the post continued.

The winter storms came as LifeLine reported a significant 'surge' in animal intake this year, with some months seeing record-breaking numbers of dog surrenders. The increase of more than 280% has put a strain on resources, but not on the dedication of the team.

"Their long hours and huge hearts made all the difference. Thanks to them, not a single pet spent those chilly winter weekends alone. We are endlessly grateful for their incredible efforts," the post concludes.

The shelters maintain a lifesaving rate of roughly 90%, which is the national standard for "No-Kill" status shelters.

What you can do:

To learn more about their mission or to adopt a new little one, visit lifelineanimal.org.