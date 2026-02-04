Months after Atlanta apartment shooting, 22-year-old charged with murder
ATLANTA - Police have accused a man of murder several months after an 18-year-old was gunned down at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, where parts of the incident were caught on Ring camera.
What we know:
Willie Felder, 22, was captured by several law enforcement agencies, including US Secret Service agents, on Feb. 2.
Felder is accused of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with a June 2025 homicide that happened on Fairburn Road SW.
He has previously been arrested for simple battery and criminal trespass in Georgia, police said.
The backstory:
Officers responded to a shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW on June 30, 2025.
Police investigate shooting in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road on June 30, 2025.
When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Video from a nearby Ring captured the shocking sound of gunshots ringing out just after two men ran out of view.
What they're saying:
When the shooting first happened, a witness told FOX 5 she believed the shooting may have stemmed from a disagreement over jewelry and that the victim was trying to run off when he was shot.
RELATED: 18-year-old gunned down at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Residents also told FOX 5 that they did not believe the two men lived in the complex.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to reveal if there was any connection between the victim and the shooter or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
The identity of the 18-year-old killed has not been publicly released.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting.