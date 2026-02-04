Months after Atlanta apartment shooting, 22-year-old charged with murder

article

The Brief A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday, months after a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta. A Ring camera video captured the sound of gunshots going off when the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road. A witness to the shooting said the incident may have stemmed from a dispute over jewelry, but police have not said what led up to the shooting.



Police have accused a man of murder several months after an 18-year-old was gunned down at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, where parts of the incident were caught on Ring camera.

What we know:

Willie Felder, 22, was captured by several law enforcement agencies, including US Secret Service agents, on Feb. 2.

Felder is accused of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with a June 2025 homicide that happened on Fairburn Road SW.

He has previously been arrested for simple battery and criminal trespass in Georgia, police said.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW on June 30, 2025.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police investigate shooting in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road on June 30, 2025.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Video from a nearby Ring captured the shocking sound of gunshots ringing out just after two men ran out of view.

What they're saying:

When the shooting first happened, a witness told FOX 5 she believed the shooting may have stemmed from a disagreement over jewelry and that the victim was trying to run off when he was shot.

Residents also told FOX 5 that they did not believe the two men lived in the complex.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to reveal if there was any connection between the victim and the shooter or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The identity of the 18-year-old killed has not been publicly released.