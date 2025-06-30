Person killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

article

The Brief The shooting happened Monday night in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road. The victim was taken to a hospital but died.



A person was killed in a Monday night shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers said they found the victim, an 18-year-old male, around 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting on Fairburn Road, June 30, 2025.

The teen had been shot, according to officers, and was taken to a hospital. He later died, according to Atlanta police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or what led up to the shooting.