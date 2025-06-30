Expand / Collapse search

Person killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 30, 2025 11:08pm EDT
Atlanta
The Brief

    • The shooting happened Monday night in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road.
    • The victim was taken to a hospital but died.

ATLANTA - A person was killed in a Monday night shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said. 

What we know:

Officers said they found the victim, an 18-year-old male, around 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW. 

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Fairburn Road, June 30, 2025.

The teen had been shot, according to officers, and was taken to a hospital. He later died, according to Atlanta police.  

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or what led up to the shooting. 

The Source: Information for this article came from an email to FOX 5 by Atlanta police. The original article was updated to add that the victim died after being taken to the hospital. 

