Former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau pleads to misdemeanor charge

The Brief Khalid Kamau pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor under the First Offender Act, avoiding a permanent criminal conviction. The plea resolves a 2023 incident where a homeowner held Kamau at gunpoint for trespassing on private property. The legal resolution follows Kamau's 2025 re-election defeat, which ended his turbulent tenure as South Fulton’s mayor.



Former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor during a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.

Khalid Kamau pleads to misdemeanor

What we know:

Kamau made the plea under the First Offender Act in Fulton County Superior Court. This statute allows individuals with no prior felony record to plead guilty and complete their sentence without a formal conviction being entered on their permanent record.

Kamau's arrest and charges

The backstory:

Kamau was arrested on July 8, 2023, and charged with first-degree burglary (a felony) and criminal trespass (a misdemeanor).

The arrest occurred at a lakefront home on Cascade Palmetto Highway. The homeowner reportedly held Kamau at gunpoint until police arrived after catching him on surveillance video inside the home.

Kamau told officers and reporters that he believed the house was abandoned and that it was his "dream home." He stated he was simply looking at the property and apologized for the "negative attention" it brought to the city.

The felony burglary charge was dropped in May 2025.

In late 2025, prosecutors offered a deal of 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and a written apology to the homeowner. Kamau rejected the deal, stating he preferred to take the case to a jury trial. That same hearing was held up for an hour as Kamau and his attorney were late. The judge threatened to issue a bench warrant.

The charges against Kamau prevent the now-former mayor from changing his name to "Kobi."

Kamau's sentence

What we don't know:

It is not immediately clear what sentence Kamau was given.

Tenure as South Fulton Mayor

Dig deeper:

Kamau made national headlines as the first Black Lives Matter organizer elected to public office.

Kamau first gained local prominence in 2017 when he won a seat on the South Fulton City Council. FOX 5’s coverage at the time highlighted his unique identity as a democratic socialist and a grassroots organizer. In 2021, he leveraged that momentum to challenge and defeat the city’s inaugural mayor, Bill Edwards, in a runoff election with 59% of the vote. Kamau’s platform focused on progressive reform in what he called the "Blackest city in America."

The friction began almost immediately upon his swearing-in. In January 2022, FOX 5 reported that the City Council admonished Kamau for overstepping his authority by calling for the mass resignations of appointed officials, including the city manager and city clerk.

His term was further complicated by theatrical but controversial gestures. In an effort to highlight crime and poor living conditions, Kamau moved into the troubled Camelot Condominiums. However, the move culminated in a lawsuit filed by Kamau against the city, in which he claimed officials were withholding necessary resources from the complex to spite him.

The tension reached a fever pitch in February 2025. FOX 5 cameras captured Kamau decrying a council vote to curtail his executive powers as a "coup by seven people" intended to subvert the will of the voters.

Parallel to his political battles, Kamau faced intense scrutiny over his use of taxpayer funds. An independent audit, frequently cited in FOX 5 reports, alleged the mayor misused approximately $70,000. Questionable expenses included $26,000 on a city credit card for high-tech electronics and an international trip to Ghana, which the council argued lacked proper authorization.

The controversies eventually took a toll at the ballot box. After initially stating he would not seek re-election, Kamau entered the 2025 race but suffered a crushing defeat, finishing sixth. He was succeeded by Carmalitha Gumbs in December 2025.