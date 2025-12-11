Braves add bullpen help, outfield depth ahead of 2026 season

The Brief Braves sign All-Star reliever Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million deal to bolster the bullpen. Atlanta adds veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on a two-year, $23 million contract with a 2028 option. Left-hander Ryan Rolison designated for assignment as roster space is cleared ahead of spring training.



The Atlanta Braves are continuing to reshape their roster ahead of the 2026 season, announcing the signing of two veteran players as the team looks toward spring training in North Port, Florida.

What we know:

The club confirmed Thursday it has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with right-handed reliever Robert Suarez, a two-time National League All Star. Suarez will earn $13 million in 2026 and $16 million in each of the following two seasons. The Braves said Suarez has also agreed to donate one percent of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez looks skyward after walking off the mound in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on October 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Suarez, 34, is coming off his second consecutive All-Star season after going 4 and 6 with a 2.97 ERA in 70 relief appearances for the San Diego Padres. He led the National League with 40 saves and posted a career-best 2.3 bWAR. Since the start of the 2024 season, his 76 saves are the most in baseball.

Suarez has spent his entire four-year major league career with San Diego, compiling a 22 and 13 record with a 2.91 ERA and 77 saves, all in relief. In 12 postseason games, he allowed four runs over 14.2 innings for a 2.45 ERA. A native of Bolivar, Venezuela, Suarez was signed by the Padres in December 2021 after six seasons pitching internationally and made his major league debut the following year.

With Atlanta, Suarez could slot into a setup role behind closer Raisel Iglesias, who agreed last month to a one-year, $16 million deal and could become a free agent after the World Series.

The Suarez signing comes a day after Atlanta reached a deal with veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The Braves agreed to a two-year contract worth $23 million that includes a 2028 club option, making the deal potentially worth $26 million over three seasons.

Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Kansas City Royals jogs around the bases after hitting an solo home run during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on September 28, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty I Expand

Yastrzemski, 35, hit .233 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in 146 games last season split between San Francisco and Kansas City. He will earn $9 million next season and $10 million in 2027, with a $7 million club option for 2028 that includes a $4 million buyout.

A career .238 hitter, Yastrzemski can play all three outfield positions and serve as a designated hitter. His best season came in 2020, when he batted .297 with 10 home runs in 54 games and finished in the top 10 of National League MVP voting. He is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison for assignment.

What they're saying:

"All I can remember is they’ve always been competitive, apart from last season, a team that’s constantly in the postseason," Suarez said through an interpreter. "At the end of the day, I just continued to hear so many good things about this clubhouse, this team, this organization, the way they treat their players, the city of Atlanta itself. And at the end of the day, this was the right decision for me, and I couldn’t be happier, and my family couldn’t be happier, either."

"I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done," Suarez said, "to just add my little grain of sand in the effort to help the team win in any which way."

"The number one thing is the history of organization in trying to win," Yastrzemski said. "You only have so many chances to win, and the first thing that drew me here was the strong commitment to constantly trying to win a championship."

Why you should care:

With the additions of Suarez and Yastrzemski, the Braves continue to add veteran depth as they prepare for the upcoming seasons and another run at postseason contention.

What's next:

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report to CoolToday Field in North Port, Florida in mid-February.