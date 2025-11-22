Atlanta Hawks and Latin American Association host annual grocery giveaway

The Brief The Latin American Association, Atlanta Hawks, and CareSource hosted their annual Grocery Giveaway Food Drive. Volunteers helped feed over 450 families Saturday at the LAA’s Buford Highway center. Organizers say the need for food has grown due to rising prices and lingering effects of the government shutdown.



For the third year, the Latin American Association (LAA) partnered with the Atlanta Hawks and CareSource for their annual Grocery Giveaway Food Drive.

What we know:

Hundreds of families gathered at the Latin American Association’s Outreach Center on Buford Highway Saturday to receive free groceries. Organizers said the need this year continues to grow due to the lingering effects of the government shutdown and rising food prices.

Around 75 volunteers helped feed more than 450 families during the event.

What they're saying:

"The community told us you see that there’s a growing need from a food security standpoint, and we rallied together around that," said Alexis Roe, VP of Community Impact for the Atlanta Hawks.

Staff with the Latin American Association said the government shutdown has led to greater demand for food assistance, even with SNAP benefits restored.

"We have seen a 70 percent increase month over month in the need for food and clients coming in for food," said Andrea Smith, Chief Development Officer for the LAA.

"Some people, whether they have a job that’s paying the wage they need to feed their families — and yes, SNAP benefits are back — but it’s taking people a little time to catch up. And for those government workers who may not have been working again, it’s trying to catch back up," she added.

For many families, rising food prices have made weekly grocery trips a growing challenge.

"She says that they normally buy food for her family every two weeks, but they’ve definitely seen an increase. She’s extremely grateful for the food they’re receiving today because it’s a help for her and her family’s financial stability," said Maria, through a translator.

Maria was among the hundreds who came out for food assistance on Saturday.

What you can do:

The Latin American Association also operates a food pantry. You can find more information here.