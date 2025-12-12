Expand / Collapse search

Gainesville High School headed to Class 5A state championship

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 12, 2025 7:22am EST
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gainesville High School to play in State AAAAA championship

Gainesville High School to play in State AAAAA championship

Despite a fight breaking out during one of the team's post-season games, Gainesville High School is heading the state championship. The team's coach said it's all about teaching them how to grow.

The Brief

    • Gainesville beat Rome 37–6 to advance to the Class 5A state championship.
    • GHSA recently reversed all player suspensions tied to Gainesville’s on-field brawl with Brunswick.
    • The Red Elephants will face Thomas County Central on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA - The Gainesville High School football team is heading to the state championship.

What we know:

The Class 5A title game will be held Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On Thursday night, Gainesville defeated the Rome Wolves 37–6 in the Class 5A semifinal.

The backstory:

This comes just weeks after Gainesville’s controversial game against Brunswick, which resulted in dozens of player suspensions following an on-field brawl. After Gainesville appealed, the Georgia High School Association reversed the suspensions.

Head coach Josh Niblett spoke after Thursday night’s win, saying football teaches players how to handle adversity:

"I'm trying to help them grow, help them be better men, be better husbands, and tonight was just another opportunity this week. It’s a short week, strap it on — there’s no excuses, we're not going to have any regrets. We’re going on the road, and we’re playing a really, really good football team that’s really, really physical. Can we answer the bell? And we did that tonight."

What's next:

Next week, Gainesville will take on Thomas County Central for the state title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Source: Information in this article came from the FOX 5 Sports Team attending the game and speaking with team's head coach. 

High 5 SportsNewsHigh School SportsGainesville