Gainesville High School headed to Class 5A state championship
ATLANTA - The Gainesville High School football team is heading to the state championship.
What we know:
The Class 5A title game will be held Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
On Thursday night, Gainesville defeated the Rome Wolves 37–6 in the Class 5A semifinal.
The backstory:
This comes just weeks after Gainesville’s controversial game against Brunswick, which resulted in dozens of player suspensions following an on-field brawl. After Gainesville appealed, the Georgia High School Association reversed the suspensions.
Head coach Josh Niblett spoke after Thursday night’s win, saying football teaches players how to handle adversity:
"I'm trying to help them grow, help them be better men, be better husbands, and tonight was just another opportunity this week. It’s a short week, strap it on — there’s no excuses, we're not going to have any regrets. We’re going on the road, and we’re playing a really, really good football team that’s really, really physical. Can we answer the bell? And we did that tonight."
What's next:
Next week, Gainesville will take on Thomas County Central for the state title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
