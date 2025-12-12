USPS resumes mail delivery to Douglas County street after weeks-long pause

The Brief USPS has resumed mail delivery to Huckleberry Lane after a multi-week pause. Residents said carriers stopped delivering because the road was considered unsafe. USPS apologized but has not explained who decided to halt service or why it was restarted.



The U.S. Postal Service says it will resume delivering mail to a Douglas County neighborhood after pausing service for several weeks.

The backstory:

The change comes after FOX 5 reported concerns from people who live on Huckleberry Lane, who said postal workers told them mail would no longer be delivered because the road was too dangerous to access.

Neighbors said they went about three weeks without delivery, and for much of that time were told their mail was sitting in an Atlanta warehouse. Residents were eventually allowed to pick up their mail in Lithia Springs.

What they're saying:

Now, USPS says regular delivery to their mailboxes will resume.

The Postal Service issued a statement that reads, "We can confirm that, effective immediately, delivery service has resumed for these customers. Additionally, all mail and packages are being made available to affected customers. Local postal officials are continuing to work hard to ensure delivery service continues uninterrupted at this location. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank our customers for their patience."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who made the decision to pause delivery or why the USPS reversed course.

Local perspective:

Douglas County officials previously told residents that there are no T-SPLOST funds available to pave Huckleberry Lane.